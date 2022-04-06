Connacht preparing for battle with Leinster in Heineken Champions Cup

The excitement is building ahead of Connacht’s clash with Leinster in the first leg of their Heineken Champions Cup Last Sixteen Tie at The Sportsground.

This is an historic occasion for Connacht who are at this stage of the competition for the first time in their history against a side who have won the cup on four previous occasions.

Connacht held their press conference on Tuesday ahead of the first leg and William Davies spoke to Conor Oliver, Mack Hansen and Head Coach Andy Friend.

William first spoke to Conor Oliver

He was then joined by Mack Hansen

Finally, William got the thoughts of Andy Friend

Connacht and Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup kicks off on Friday Night at 8pm and is live on Galway Bay FM.