Connacht PPS Senior Football Championship First Round games scheduled for Wednesday next

The First round of games in the Connacht Post Primary Schools Senior Football Championships has been scheduled to take place on Wednesday next. The full list of fixtures can be found on galwaybayfm.ie but in Senior A all games are scheduled for the Connacht GAA Centre. At 12.30, Colaiste Bhaile Chlair will play St Muredachs of Ballina, St Geralds Castlebar will play Roscommon CBS and Summerhill College will play Ballinrobe Community School. In Senior B there is one game that day with Presentation College Headford playing St Joseph’s College Foxford with that game throwing in at 11am.

There are eight games in the Senior C Football Championship and nine games in the Senior D Championship also scheduled for that day.

The full list of games are:

Senior A

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior A Football Championship 2022, Venue: Connacht GAA Centre, (Round 1(A)), Colaiste Bhaile Chlair V St Muredachs, Ballina 12:30, Ref: John Clancy



Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior A Football Championship 2022, Venue: Connacht GAA Centre, (Round 1(B)), St Geralds, Castlebar V Roscommon CBS 12:30, Ref: John Glavey



Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior A Football Championship 2022, Venue: Connacht GAA Centre, (Round 1(C)), Summerhill College Sligo V Ballinrobe Community School 12:30, Ref: Jon Finn

Senior B

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior B Football Championship 2022, Venue: Connacht GAA Centre, (Round 1), Presentation College Headford V St. Joseph`s College Foxford 11:00, Ref: John Gilmartin

Senior C

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship 2022, Venue: Galway, (Round 1(A)), Colaiste na Coiribhe V St. Paul`s College Oughterard 12:30, Ref: James Molloy



Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship 2022, Venue: Galway, (Round 1(B)), Colaiste Iognaid S.J V Colaiste Einde 12:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty



Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship 2022, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 1(C)), St. Bridgets, Loughrea V Seamount College Kinvara 12:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas



Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship 2022, Venue: Mountbellew Moylagh, (Round 1(D)), Holy Rosary College Mountbellew V Colaiste Chiarain Athlone 12:30, Ref: Noel Finnegan



Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship 2022, Venue: Balla Secondary School, (Round 1(E)), Balla Secondary School V Dunmore Community School 12:30, Ref: John E Burke



Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship 2022, Venue: Crossmolina GAA Club, (Round 1(F)), Gortnor Abbey Crossmolina V St Brendans Belmullet 12:30, Ref: Michael Herr



Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship 2022, Venue: Scoil Mhuire Strokestown, (Round 1(G)), Scoil Mhuire Strokestown V Ballyhaunis Community School 12:30, Ref: Vivian Hardiman



Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship 2022, Venue: Coola, (Round 1(H)), Coola Post Primary V St. Clare`s Comprehensive Manorhamilton 12:30, Ref: Gavin Cawley

Senior D

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: St. Mary’s College Galway, (Round 1(A)), St. Mary’s College Galway V Colaiste Chroi Mhuire An Spideal 12:30, Ref: Kieran Quinn



Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: TBC, (Round 1(B)), Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiarain An Cheathru Rua V Colaiste Cholmcille, Indreabhain 12:30, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha



Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar, (Round 1(C)), Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar V Roscommon Community College 12:30, Ref: Dermot Jnr Lyons



Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: St Joseph`s, Charlestown , (Round 1(D)), St Joseph`s, Charlestown V Abbey Community College Boyle 12:30, Ref: James Judge



Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: Colaiste Mhuire Tuar Mhic Eadaigh, (Round 1(E)), Colaiste Muire Tuar Mhic Eadaigh V Sancta Muire Louisburgh 12:30, Ref: Mel Kenny



Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: St. Patricks College, (Round 1(F)), St. Patricks’ College V Our Lady’s College Belmullet 12:30, Ref: Sean Tolan



Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: Jesus & Mary Secondary Enniscrone, (Round 1(G)), Jesus & Mary Secondary Enniscrone V St. Tiernans 12:30, Ref: Vincent Neary



Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: Colaiste Iascaigh, (Round 1(H)), Colaiste Iascaigh V Grange Vocational School 12:30, Ref: Michael Duffy



Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: Davitt College, (Round 1(I)), Davitt College V Colaiste Pobail Achla 12:30, Ref: Shane Corcoran