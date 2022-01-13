Connacht PPS Senior Football Championship First Round games scheduled for Wednesday next

The First round of games in the Connacht Post Primary Schools Senior Football Championships has been scheduled to take place on Wednesday next. The full list of fixtures can be found on galwaybayfm.ie but in Senior A all games are scheduled for the Connacht GAA Centre. At 12.30, Colaiste Bhaile Chlair will play St Muredachs of Ballina, St Geralds Castlebar will play Roscommon CBS and Summerhill College will play Ballinrobe Community School. In Senior B there is one game that day with Presentation College Headford playing St Joseph’s College Foxford with that game throwing in at 11am.
There are eight games in the Senior C Football Championship and nine games in the Senior D Championship also scheduled for that day.
The full list of games are:
Senior A
Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior A Football Championship 2022, Venue: Connacht GAA Centre, (Round 1(A)), Colaiste Bhaile Chlair V St Muredachs, Ballina 12:30, Ref: John Clancy
Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior A Football Championship 2022, Venue: Connacht GAA Centre, (Round 1(B)), St Geralds, Castlebar V Roscommon CBS 12:30, Ref: John Glavey
Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior A Football Championship 2022, Venue: Connacht GAA Centre, (Round 1(C)), Summerhill College Sligo V Ballinrobe Community School 12:30, Ref: Jon Finn
Senior B
Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior B Football Championship 2022, Venue: Connacht GAA Centre, (Round 1), Presentation College Headford V St. Joseph`s College Foxford 11:00, Ref: John Gilmartin
Senior C
Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship 2022, Venue: Galway, (Round 1(A)), Colaiste na Coiribhe V St. Paul`s College Oughterard 12:30, Ref: James Molloy
Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship 2022, Venue: Galway, (Round 1(B)), Colaiste Iognaid S.J V Colaiste Einde 12:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship 2022, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 1(C)), St. Bridgets, Loughrea V Seamount College Kinvara 12:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship 2022, Venue: Mountbellew Moylagh, (Round 1(D)), Holy Rosary College Mountbellew V Colaiste Chiarain Athlone 12:30, Ref: Noel Finnegan
Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship 2022, Venue: Balla Secondary School, (Round 1(E)), Balla Secondary School V Dunmore Community School 12:30, Ref: John E Burke
Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship 2022, Venue: Crossmolina GAA Club, (Round 1(F)), Gortnor Abbey Crossmolina V St Brendans Belmullet 12:30, Ref: Michael Herr
Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship 2022, Venue: Scoil Mhuire Strokestown, (Round 1(G)), Scoil Mhuire Strokestown V Ballyhaunis Community School 12:30, Ref: Vivian Hardiman
Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship 2022, Venue: Coola, (Round 1(H)), Coola Post Primary V St. Clare`s Comprehensive Manorhamilton 12:30, Ref: Gavin Cawley
Senior D
Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: St. Mary’s College Galway, (Round 1(A)), St. Mary’s College Galway V Colaiste Chroi Mhuire An Spideal 12:30, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: TBC, (Round 1(B)), Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiarain An Cheathru Rua V Colaiste Cholmcille, Indreabhain 12:30, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar, (Round 1(C)), Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar V Roscommon Community College 12:30, Ref: Dermot Jnr Lyons
Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: St Joseph`s, Charlestown , (Round 1(D)), St Joseph`s, Charlestown V Abbey Community College Boyle 12:30, Ref: James Judge
Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: Colaiste Mhuire Tuar Mhic Eadaigh, (Round 1(E)), Colaiste Muire Tuar Mhic Eadaigh V Sancta Muire Louisburgh 12:30, Ref: Mel Kenny
Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: St. Patricks College, (Round 1(F)), St. Patricks’ College V Our Lady’s College Belmullet 12:30, Ref: Sean Tolan
Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: Jesus & Mary Secondary Enniscrone, (Round 1(G)), Jesus & Mary Secondary Enniscrone V St. Tiernans 12:30, Ref: Vincent Neary
Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: Colaiste Iascaigh, (Round 1(H)), Colaiste Iascaigh V Grange Vocational School 12:30, Ref: Michael Duffy
Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: Davitt College, (Round 1(I)), Davitt College V Colaiste Pobail Achla 12:30, Ref: Shane Corcoran