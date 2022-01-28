Connacht PPS Senior Football and Hurling Semi-Final details confirmed

The details of the Connacht Post Primary Schools Senior Football Semi-Finals have been confirmed with the Senior A Semi-Finals taking place on Wednesday and Saturday next. The first A Semi-Final between St Colmans Claremorris and St Joseph’s College will be played in Headford on Wednesday throwing in at 12.30 with the second A Semi-Final between St Jarlath’s College and Colaiste Bhalie Chlair on Saturday in Tuam Stadium at 12.30pm.

The Senior B Semi-Finals will both be played on Wednesday next at the Connacht GAA Centre. Presentation College Athenry will face St Nathy’s College Ballaghaderreen and Garbally College will face St Joseph’s Foxford with both games at 12.30.

In C, the all Galway Semi-Final of St Pauls Oughterard and Holy Rosary College Mountbellew will be held in Knockdoe. There is no word on the other Semi-Final line up yet as the Quarter Finals are still to be concluded.

The D Quarter Final between Colaiste Chriost RI from An Spideal and St Cuans Castleblakney will also be played on Wednesday with venue and time to be confirmed.



The Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior B Hurling Semi-Finals will see Portumna Community School and Colaiste Bhaile Chlair meet on Wednesday in Mullagh at 12.30 with the second Semi-Final on Thursday in St Thomas between Seamount College Kinvara and Garbally College Ballinasloe. Both games throwing in at 12.30.

Thursday also sees the Senior C Hurling Semi-Final between Roscommon CBS and St Killian’s New Inn with that game scheduled for Woodmount. Mercy College Woodford will play Clarin College Athenry in the other Semi-Final.