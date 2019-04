On a dramatic afternoon in the Sportsground, Connacht have beaten Cardiff Blues by 29 points to 22 in the PRO 14 to ensure champions cup rugby returns to Galway next season.

First half tries from Caolan Blade and Gavin Thornbury gave Connacht a 14-7 interval lead. Second half tries from man of the match Jack Carty and Matt Healy ensured a famous win for Andy Friend’s side, who will now play Ulster away in the quarter finals .

It finished Connacht 29 Cardiff Blues 22