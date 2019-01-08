Connacht out half Jack Carty signs two-year extension with his home province

Connacht Rugby are delighted to announce that out half Jack Carty has signed a two year contract extension with the province to take him up to the end of the 2020/21 season. The Roscommon man made his Connacht debut as an academy player in September 2012 and has gone on to make 118 appearances for his home province.

Carty has come through the underage structures in the province, representing Buccaneers and Marist College before joining the Connacht Academy.

At international level he has represented Ireland at Under-20 level and played in the 2012 IRB Junior World Championship.

The out half has been in excellent form so far this season and in his twelve appearances in the PRO14, has scored 109 points, the second highest in the competition.

Commenting on the signing, Head Coach of Connacht Rugby, Andy Friend said: “We are delighted to announce that Jack Carty has signed a two year contract extension to take him up to the end of the 2020/21 season. Jack is a product of the outstanding work being done at club and schools’ level throughout the province and within the Connacht Academy. He is an example of what our Grassroots to Green Shirts Vision represents. He will continue to be an important player for the province in the seasons ahead”.

Commenting on his contract signing, Jack Carty added: “I am hugely proud that as a Connacht man I have come through the grassroots structures in the province and gone on to play professional rugby. I have a great support network in rugby and away from the game and I am very grateful for the guidance they show me. Connacht is an exciting place to be at the moment both on and off the field and we are extremely ambitious about what we can achieve in the coming seasons. I look forward to contributing to those plans.”