Connacht off to winning start in new Pro 14 season

Two second half tries from Bundee Aki and a third from Quin Roux helped Connacht to a season opening 28-24 win over Glasgow Warriors at the Sportsground on Saturday afternoon. The home side trailed 3-7 at the break, but a brilliant second half turned the tide. Rob Murphy reports:

Have a listen back to the three Connacht tries in that second half:

Connacht scorers:

Tries: Bundee Aki [2], Quinn Roux

Conversions: Jack Carty [2 from 3]

Penalties: Jack Carty [3 from 4]

Glasgow scorers:

Tries: Nick Grigg, Huw Jones, Tommy Seymour

Conversions: Adam Hastings [3 from 3]

Penalties: Adam Hastings [1 from 2]

CONNACHT: John Porch; Peter Sullivan, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki (Sammy Arnold ’67), Alex Wootton; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion (Caolin Blade ’59); Denis Buckley (Jordan Duggan ’71), Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham (Jack Aungier ’53); Gavin Thornburn (Niall Murray ’76), Quinn Roux (yellow card ’19 to ’29); Jarrad Butler (captain), Conor Oliver (Seán Masterson ’53), Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Conor Fitzgerald.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: Huw Jones; Tommy Seymour, Nick Grigg, Stan McDowall (Peter Horne ’63), Robbie Nairn (Ratu Tagive ’52); Adam Hastings, Ali Price (George Horne ’71); Oli Kebble (Aki Seiuli ’61), Fraser Brown (captain) (George Turner ’76), Darcy Rae; Rob Harley, Scott Cummings (Richie Gray ’71); Ryan Wilson, Chris Fusaro (Fotu Lokotui ’63), Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: Enrique Pieretto.

Referee: Craig Evans [Wales].