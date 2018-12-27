Current track
Title
Artist

Connacht Names Team To Face Ulster

Written by on 27 December 2018

Lock Quinn Roux and flanker Sean O’Brien have returned to the Connacht starting team for the interprovincial clash at home to Ulster in the Sportsground tomorrow night.

They are among four changes to the side which lost narrowly to Leinster in the RDS last weekend with hooker Shane Delahunt and tight head Conor Carey also named in the starting XV.

Carey and Delahunt come into a front row that also includes loosehead Denis Buckley while Roux partners Gavin Thornbury in the second row.

In the back-row O’Brien comes in at blindside with Captain Jarrad Butler reverting to the number 8 jersey.

Man of the Match in the Leinster game Jack Carty continues his half back pairing with Caolin Blade. In the back three, Darragh Leader starts again at full back with Kyle Godwin, who was a late replacement for the Leinster game and Cian Kelleher are retained on the wings.

Stephen Fitzgerald, who joined Connacht on loan move this week, takes his place among the replacements.

Darragh Leader, Cian Kelleher, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Kyle Godwin, Jack Carty, Caolin Blade, (1-8) Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Conor Carey, Gavin Thornbury, Quinn Roux, Sean O’Brien, Colby Fainga’a, Jarrad Butler (Capt).

Replacements (16-23): Dave Heffernan, Peter McCabe, Dominic Robertson McCoy, Ultan Dillane, Paul Boyle, James Mitchell, David Horwitz, Stephen Fitzgerald.

print
Author

Sport GBFM

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Deadline for applications for €75,000 ‘Energia Get Ireland Growing’ Fund extended by one week

27 December 2018

0 0

NUI Galway Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Championship Competitions 2019

26 December 2018

0 0

Coláiste Na Coirbe students take part in Safety for Schools

24 December 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Galway Bay FM Christmas Messages 2018

Thumbnail
Previous post

TRIO SIGN CONTRACTS WITH GALWAY UNITED FOR 2019

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend