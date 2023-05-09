Connacht named travelling party for United Rugby Championship Semi-Final

A 29-man Connacht squad has left for Cape Town this morning for Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship Semi-Final with the DHL Stormers.
The management team can report a clean bill of health from the weekend, with the travelling squad including all 23 players who featured in Belfast.
Also included are Connacht natives Eoin de Buitléar, Cathal Forde, Darragh Murray and Colm Reilly, as well as props Peter Dooley and Dominic Robertson-McCoy.
Forwards (17)
Jack Aungier
Finlay Bealham
Denis Buckley
Jarrad Butler
Eoin de Buitlear
Peter Dooley
Oisín Dowling
Jordan Duggan
Dave Heffernan
Shamus Hurley-Langton
Josh Murphy
Darragh Murray
Niall Murray
Conor Oliver
Cian Prendergast
Dominic Robertson-McCoy
Dylan Tierney-Martin
Backs (12)
Bundee Aki
Caolin Blade
Jack Carty
Tom Daly
Tom Farrell
Cathal Forde
Mack Hansen
Kieran Marmion
John Porch
Tiernan O’Halloran
Byron Ralston
Colm Reilly