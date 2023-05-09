Connacht named travelling party for United Rugby Championship Semi-Final

A 29-man Connacht squad has left for Cape Town this morning for Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship Semi-Final with the DHL Stormers.

The management team can report a clean bill of health from the weekend, with the travelling squad including all 23 players who featured in Belfast.

Also included are Connacht natives Eoin de Buitléar, Cathal Forde, Darragh Murray and Colm Reilly, as well as props Peter Dooley and Dominic Robertson-McCoy.

Forwards (17)

Jack Aungier

Finlay Bealham

Denis Buckley

Jarrad Butler

Eoin de Buitlear

Peter Dooley

Oisín Dowling

Jordan Duggan

Dave Heffernan

Shamus Hurley-Langton

Josh Murphy

Darragh Murray

Niall Murray

Conor Oliver

Cian Prendergast

Dominic Robertson-McCoy

Dylan Tierney-Martin

Backs (12)

Bundee Aki

Caolin Blade

Jack Carty

Tom Daly

Tom Farrell

Cathal Forde

Mack Hansen

Kieran Marmion

John Porch

Tiernan O’Halloran

Byron Ralston

Colm Reilly