Connacht name Under 18 Girls Squad for Interprovincials

Connacht Under 18 Girls Coach Frazier Gow and manager Natalie Fox have named a provisional squad of 45 players for the upcoming interprovincial series.
The players were chosen from the 140 plus nominations sent from the clubs around the province and following eight screening sessions over three weeks at 4 different venues, the provisional squad was finalised.
The wider training squad of 45 players, who come from thirteen clubs around the province, will begin their Summer Training Schedule on Saturday week and all will be retained until a finalised series of dates have been confirmed by the IRFU.
The Players selected are…
Abbie Murray – Buccaneers
Abigail Gibbons – Claremorris Colts
Aibidh Ni Mhaille – Corinthians
Aifric Ni Gibney – Corinthians
Alana Fitzpatrick – Claremorris Colts
Amy McWilliams – Ballina
Aoibhe O’Flynn – Corinthians
Aoife Keighery – Ballinasloe
Beibhinn Gleeson – Tuam/Oughterard
Ciara Golden – Ballina
Clara Barrett – Ballina
Cliodhna O’Sullivan – Sligo RFC
Clodagh Powell – Ballinasloe
Eabha Nic Donncha – Corinthians
Ellen O’Toole – Westport
Eloise Clarke – Buccaneers
Emma Cox – Sligo RFC
Emma Irons – Tuam/Oughterard
Emma Mitchell – Ballinasloe
Grainne Hahessy – Claremorris Colts
Hannah Clarke – Tuam/Oughterard
Ivana Kiripati – Buccaneers
Jade Heery – Corinthians
Jenna Mortimer – Claremorris Colts
Joann Curley – Ballinasloe
Karly Tierney – Tuam/Oughterard
Kate Brady – Sligo RFC
Katelyn Bourke – Ballina
Laura Hastings – Galwegians
Leah Hogarty – Ballinasloe
Leah Sweeney – Ballina
Maria Gorham – Connemara RFC
Mollie Starr – Portumna
Molly Boote – Connemara RFC
Niamh Corless – Claremorris Colts
Olivia Haverty – Ballinasloe
Orla Fenton – Corinthians
Rachel McDonald – Creggs
Roisin Maher – Creggs
Rosie Ganley – Claremorris Colts
Sandra Glenane – Corinthians
Saoirse Quinn – Claremorris Colts
Sarah McCormick – Ballina
Tracey McGuire – Westport
Victoria Lee – Tuam/Oughterard
The Connacht coaching staff for the Under 18 Girls team are…
Fraser Gow – Head Coach
(Attack/Contact Skills Specialist)
Luke O’Donnell – Assistant Coach
(Defence/kicking specialist)
William Johnstone – Assistant Forwards Coach
(Lineout/ Contact Skills Specialist)
Natalie Fox – Team Manager/Logistics