Connacht name Under 18 Girls Squad for Interprovincials

Connacht Under 18 Girls Coach Frazier Gow and manager Natalie Fox have named a provisional squad of 45 players for the upcoming interprovincial series.

The players were chosen from the 140 plus nominations sent from the clubs around the province and following eight screening sessions over three weeks at 4 different venues, the provisional squad was finalised.

The wider training squad of 45 players, who come from thirteen clubs around the province, will begin their Summer Training Schedule on Saturday week and all will be retained until a finalised series of dates have been confirmed by the IRFU.



The Players selected are…

Abbie Murray – Buccaneers

Abigail Gibbons – Claremorris Colts

Aibidh Ni Mhaille – Corinthians

Aifric Ni Gibney – Corinthians

Alana Fitzpatrick – Claremorris Colts

Amy McWilliams – Ballina

Aoibhe O’Flynn – Corinthians

Aoife Keighery – Ballinasloe

Beibhinn Gleeson – Tuam/Oughterard

Ciara Golden – Ballina

Clara Barrett – Ballina

Cliodhna O’Sullivan – Sligo RFC

Clodagh Powell – Ballinasloe

Eabha Nic Donncha – Corinthians

Ellen O’Toole – Westport

Eloise Clarke – Buccaneers

Emma Cox – Sligo RFC

Emma Irons – Tuam/Oughterard

Emma Mitchell – Ballinasloe

Grainne Hahessy – Claremorris Colts

Hannah Clarke – Tuam/Oughterard

Ivana Kiripati – Buccaneers

Jade Heery – Corinthians

Jenna Mortimer – Claremorris Colts

Joann Curley – Ballinasloe

Karly Tierney – Tuam/Oughterard

Kate Brady – Sligo RFC

Katelyn Bourke – Ballina

Laura Hastings – Galwegians

Leah Hogarty – Ballinasloe

Leah Sweeney – Ballina

Maria Gorham – Connemara RFC

Mollie Starr – Portumna

Molly Boote – Connemara RFC

Niamh Corless – Claremorris Colts

Olivia Haverty – Ballinasloe

Orla Fenton – Corinthians

Rachel McDonald – Creggs

Roisin Maher – Creggs

Rosie Ganley – Claremorris Colts

Sandra Glenane – Corinthians

Saoirse Quinn – Claremorris Colts

Sarah McCormick – Ballina

Tracey McGuire – Westport

Victoria Lee – Tuam/Oughterard

The Connacht coaching staff for the Under 18 Girls team are…

Fraser Gow – Head Coach

(Attack/Contact Skills Specialist)

Luke O’Donnell – Assistant Coach

(Defence/kicking specialist)

William Johnstone – Assistant Forwards Coach

(Lineout/ Contact Skills Specialist)

Natalie Fox – Team Manager/Logistics