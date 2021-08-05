Connacht name U18 Girls Squad For Interprovincials

print

The Connacht Under 18 Girls Squad for the forthcoming interprovincials has been named.

The Squad sees 12 Clubs represented from around the province. That is up from 10 in 2019 when the competition last took place.

The Squad is…

Abigail Gibbons (Claremorris Colts)

Aibidh NíMhaille (Corinthians)

Aifric NíGhibne (Corinthians)

Amy McWilliams (Ballina)

Aoife Keighery (Ballinasloe)

Beibhinn Gleeson (Tuam)

Clara Barrett (Ballina)

Cliodhna O’Sullivan (Sligo)

Clodagh Powell (Ballinasloe)

Eabha NícDonnocha (Corinthians)

Ellen O’Toole (Westport)

Elloise Clarke (Buccaneers)

Emma Mitchell (Ballinasloe)

Grainne Hassey (Claremorris Colts)

Hannah Clarke (Oughterard)

Ivana Kiripati (Buccaneers)

Jenna Mortimer (Claremorris Colts)

Joann Curley (Ballinasloe)

Karly Tierney (Oughterard)

Kate Brady (Sligo)

Katelyn Bourke (Ballina)

Leah Sweeney (Ballina)

Maria Gorham (Connemara)

Molly Boote (Connemara)

Olivia Haverty (Ballinasloe)

Roisin Maher (Creggs)

Rosie Ganly (Claremorris Colts)

Sarah McCormack (Ballina)

Victoria Lee (Tuam)

The Management team is

Manager – Natalie Fox

Head Coach – Frazier Gow

Assistant Coach – Luke O’Donnell

Assistant Coach – William Johnstone

Connacht will play Leinster in their first game at the IRFU Headquarters in Abbottstown on the 29th of August followed by Munster at St Mary’s College on the 5th of September and then Ulster at Barnhall RFC on the 11th of September.