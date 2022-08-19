Connacht Name U18 and U19 Mens Teams for Interprovincials with Ulster

The teams have been named for Connacht’s U18 and U19 Interprovincial Series games against Ulster in Newforge in Belfast tomorrow.

The U18s take on Ulster 18 Clubs at 1.30pm, while the U19 side face their Ulster counterparts at 3.30pm.

The Connacht U18’s will be captained by Earl Norris of Sligo with the U19’s captained by Max Flynn of Corinthians.

The teams are below.

Connacht U18s to face Ulster

1 Arann Platt (Sligo RFC, Sligo Grammar School)

2 Sean Rohan (Buccaneers RFC, CBS College, Coláiste Mhuire)

3 Shay Phillips (Corinthians RFC, Coláiste Éinde)

4 Diarmuid O’Connell (Carrick On Shannon RFC, Sligo Grammar School)

5 Ambrose Bamber [VC] (Sligo RFC, Sligo Grammar School)

6 Patrick Egan (Buccaneers RFC, Marist College)

7 Harry Duffy (Galwegians RFC, Yeats College)

8 Niall Tallon (Buccaneers RFC, Marist College)

9 Orin Burke (Monivea RFC, Presentation College Athenry)

10 Conall Gill (Westport RFC, Rice College)

11 Gerard Murtagh (Sligo RFC, Sligo Grammar School)

12 Earl Norris [C] (Sligo RFC, Sligo Grammar School)

13 Caden Grant (Corinthians RFC, St. Joseph’s Patrician College)

14 Patrick Flannelly (Castlebar RFC, St Gerald’s DLS College)

15 Cian Brady (Monivea RFC, Coláiste an Eachréidh)

Replacements

16 Max Hunter (Sligo RFC, Sligo Grammar School)

17 Daniel Noone (Claremorris Colts RFC, St Colman’s College)

18 Finian Murry (Monivea RFC, Holy Rosary College)

19 Oisin McNicholas (Ballina RFC, St Louis Community School)

20 Joshua Tunny Ware (Westport RFC, Rice College)

21 Ben Donnelly (Corrib RFC, Presentation College Headford)

22 Oisin O’Neill (Sligo RFC, Summerhill College)

23 Sean Walsh (Corinthians RFC, Coláiste Éinde)

==============================================

Connacht U19s to face Ulster

1 Lee Kilcoyne (Creggs RFC, CBS Roscommon)

2 Oisin Dolan (Buccaneers RFC, Athlone Community College)

3 Dylan Bolger (Buccaneers RFC, Marist College)

4 Bryan Walsh (Corinthians RFC, Coláiste Éinde)

5 Rory Glynn (Corinthians RFC, Cistercian College Roscrea)

6 Paddy Jones (Merchants Taylors)

7 Max Flynn [C] (Corinthians RFC, Cistercian College Roscrea)

8 Conor Ryan (Ballinasloe RFC, Garbally College)

9 Joey Tierney (Ballinasloe RFC, Garbally College)

10 Ryan Roche [VC] (Galwegians RFC, St Paul’s)

11 Sean Fox (Corinthians RFC, Calasanctius College)

12 Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC, Coláiste Iognáid)

13 Harry Rogers (Kilkenny College)

14 Cathal Kelly (Ballina RFC, St Muredach’s College)

15 Cody Farrell (Galwegians RFC, St Paul’s)

Replacements

16 Ryan Smith (Corrib RFC, Presentation College Headford)

17 John Hughes (Corrib RFC, Yeats College)

18 Charlie Byrne (Buccaneers RFC, Marist College)

19 Blayze Molloy (Ballina RFC, St.Colman’s College)

20 Patrick Flannery (Corinthians RFC, Coláiste na Coiribe)

21 Tomás Farthing (Corinthians RFC, Coláiste Creg Mhuire)

22 Senan Phelan (Naas RFC, St. Benildus College)

23 Blair Norton (Ballina RFC, St Muredach’s College)

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) is a partner with Connacht’s age grade squads.