Connacht name team to play Dragons

John Porch is set for his first competitive start for Connacht after he was named in the starting 15 for tomorrow night’s Guinness PRO14 tie with the Dragons at Rodney Parade (k/o 7.35pm).



The inclusion of the Australian winger is the only change from the side that defeated Benetton last weekend, with the Connacht side running in 6 tries in the 41-5 win.



Porch plays in a back three that includes winger Matt Healy and full-back Tiernan O’Halloran, while Peter Robb and Kyle Godwin are selected at midfield.



Caolin Blade and Conor Fitzgerald, who both impressed last time out, continue their half-back partnership at scrum-half and out-half respectively.



The front five is unchanged for the third straight game, with hooker Tom McCartney alongside props Paddy McAllister and Finlay Bealham, and a second-row combination of Gavin Thornbury and Quinn Roux.



Captain Jarrad Butler continues at open-side, with Eoghan Masterson at blindside and Paul Boyle at number 8.





CONNACHT SQUAD V DRAGONS:

