Connacht name team to face Zebre in United Rugby Championship

Starts for Tierney-Martin, Masterson & McNulty in Zebre season finale

The Connacht matchday 23 has been named for tomorrow’s final game of the season against Zebre Parma at The Sportsground (k/o 5pm).



Andy Friend and his coaching staff have opted for a blend of youth and experience. Dylan Tierney-Martin is handed his first Connacht start at hooker, while there are also starts for Seán Masterson at openside flanker and Oran McNulty at full-back.



Centurions Denis Buckley and Finlay Bealham partner Tierney-Martin in the front row, while locks Gavin Thornbury and Niall Murray are paired together. Masterson is accompanied in the back row by his brother Eoghan and Cian Prendergast at number 8.



Kieran Marmion and captain Jack Carty continue at 9 and 10 respectively, as do centres Tom Daly and Tom Farrell. The side is completed by wingers Alex Wootton and John Porch.



Included on the bench are departing players Ultan Dillane, Abraham Papali’i and Sammy Arnold who will make their final appearances for the club if called upon.



As is tradition in Connacht, all the departing players will be presented to the supporters after the final whistle – the first time since pre-COVID that such a presentation will be able to take place.



Commenting on the team selection, Head Coach Andy Friend says:



“Even though we missed out on the playoffs we have plenty to play for tomorrow. Finishing with a 50% win record is important, but more so is finishing on a high at our home ground – both for our playing group and our supporters.



The likes of Dylan, Seán and Oran all deserve their opportunity tomorrow and I know the departing players involved will savour the experience as well.”



CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS ZEBRE PARMA

Saturday 21st May, 17:00 @ The Sportsground



Number/Name/Caps

15. Oran McNulty (8)

14. John Porch (58)

13. Tom Farrell (78)

12. Tom Daly (60)

11. Alex Wootton (33)

10. Jack Carty (179)

9. Kieran Marmion (208)

1. Denis Buckley (207)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (5)

3. Finlay Bealham (173)

4. Gavin Thornbury (62)

5. Niall Murray (34)

6. Eoghan Masterson (118)

7. Seán Masterson (17)

8. Cian Prendergast (30)



Replacements

16. Dave Heffernan (164)

17. Matthew Burke (38)

18. Jack Aungier (31)

19. Ultan Dillane (126)

20. Abraham Papali’i (24)

21. Colm Reilly (8)

22. Conor Fitzgerald (52)

23. Sammy Arnold (37)