Connacht name team to face Ulster

Gavin Thornbury will captain Connacht for the first time in tomorrow’s BKT URC opener against Ulster at Kingspan Stadium (k/o 7.35pm).



The lock will make his 64th appearance for the province in a squad that includes three debutants and a possible two more off the bench.



Peter Dooley, Josh Murphy and Byron Ralston have all been handed their first Connacht cap, with Shamus Hurley-Langton and David Hawkshaw also potential debutants off the bench.



Dooley is named in a front row with Jack Aungier and hooker Dave Heffernan, while Leva Fifita partners Thornbury in the second row. The pack is completed by flanker Conor Oliver and number 8 Paul Boyle.



Kieran Marmion and Conor Fitzgerald are paired together at 9 and 10, while the two Toms – Daly and Farrell – start at centre. Ralston’s first game will be on the right wing, with John Porch on the opposite wing and Tiernan O’Halloran at full-back.



Commenting on the team announcement, Director of Rugby Andy Friend says:



“We’ve had a very positive pre-season and there’s now a huge sense of excitement among the group. There’s a genuine belief and optimism about what we can achieve in this first block of games, which all starts in Belfast tomorrow night.



Ulster are a quality side and our battles against them are always hard fought. We’re really looking forward going head-to-head with them in what should be a great season opener for us both.”



CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY SQUAD VS ULSTER RUGBY

Saturday 17th September 2022, 19:35 @ Kingspan Stadium



Number/Name/Caps ( * denotes uncapped)

15. Tiernan O’Halloran (206)

14. Byron Ralston *

13. Tom Farrell (79)

12. Tom Daly (61)

11. John Porch (59)

10. Conor Fitzgerald (53)

9. Kieran Marmion (209)

1. Peter Dooley *

2. Dave Heffernan (165)

3. Jack Aungier (31)

4. Gavin Thornbury (63) (C)

5. Leva Fifita (15)

6. Josh Murphy *

7. Conor Oliver (41)

8. Paul Boyle (73)

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin (6)

17. Denis Buckley (208)

18. Sam Illo (2)

19. Niall Murray (35)

20. Shamus Hurley-Langton *

21. Caolin Blade (150)

22. David Hawkshaw *

23. Oran McNulty (9)

