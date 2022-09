Connacht name team to face The DHL Stormers

Connacht have made nine changes from the team beaten by Ulster for tomorrow’s BKT United Rugby Championship game with the DHL Stormers in Stellenbosch tomorrow afternoon.

William Davies has the details

The Connacht Team

15. Oran McNulty (9)

14. John Porch (60)

13. Byron Ralston (1)

12. Tom Farrell (80)

11. Mack Hansen (14)

10. Conor Fitzgerald (54)

9. Caolin Blade (151)

1. Denis Buckley (209)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (7)

3. Finlay Bealham (174)

4. Josh Murphy (1)

5. Niall Murray (36)

6. Cian Prendergast (31)

7. Jarrad Butler (95)

8. Paul Boyle (74)

16. Dave Heffernan (166)

17. Peter Dooley (1)

18. Jack Aungier (32)

19. Oisín Dowling (25)

20. Shamus Hurley-Langton (1)

21. Kieran Marmion (210)

22. Bundee Aki (118)

23. David Hawkshaw (1)

Ahead of tomorrow’s game, William Davies has been speaking to Connacht’s Denis Buckley

William has also been speaking to Gavin Rackard who is the Connacht Nutritionist about the dietary needs of the players during their two weeks in South Africa.

Galway Bay FM’s Rugby Coverage is brought to you in association with