Connacht name team to face Munster in the United Rugby Championship

The Connacht Rugby management team have named their matchday 23 for Saturday’s URC interpro against Munster Rugby (k/o 5.15pm).



There are two changes from the club’s last outing against Leicester Tigers two weeks ago, with URC top try-scorer Mack Hansen making a welcome return from injury to start on the wing for the first time in a month. The other change is in the second row where Oisín Dowling comes into the starting side.



The rest of the starting XV is unchanged, meaning Hansen forms a back three with winger John Porch and full-back Tiernan O’Halloran, while internationals Kieran Marmion, captain Jack Carty, Bundee Aki and Sammy Arnold make up the half-back and centre pairings respectively.



The front row is again made up of Matthew Burke, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham, and Ultan Dillane partners Dowling in the second row. Flankers Cian Prendergast and Conor Oliver and number 8 Jarrad Butler make up the rest of the starting team.



Included on the bench is Academy scrum-half Matthew Devine, with the Ballinasloe RFC man named in a Pro matchday squad for the first time.

William Davies goes through both teams and speaks to Andy Friend and Alex Wooten

CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS MUNSTER RUGBY

Saturday 1st January, 17:15 @ The Sportsground



Number/Name/Caps ( * denotes uncapped)

15. Tiernan O’Halloran (196)

14. John Porch (46)

13. Sammy Arnold (25)

12. Bundee Aki (113)

11. Mack Hansen (7)

10. Jack Carty (168) (C)

9. Kieran Marmion (195)

1. Matthew Burke (32)

2. Dave Heffernan (153)

3. Finlay Bealham (167)

4. Ultan Dillane (122)

5. Oisín Dowling (13)

6. Cian Prendergast (17)

7. Conor Oliver (29)

8. Jarrad Butler (82)

Replacements

16. Shane Delahunt (109)

17. Tietie Tuimauga (1)

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy (70)

19. Eoghan Masterson (116)

20. Abraham Papali’i (17)

21. Matthew Devine *

22. Conor Fitzgerald (43)

23. Tom Farrell (66)