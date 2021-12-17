Connacht Name Team To Face Leicester Tigers In Champions Cup

The Connacht Rugby side to face Gallagher Premiership leaders Leicester Tigers in the Heineken Champions Cup on Sunday has been named (k/o 1pm).



In total there are six changes from the side that met Stade Francais last week, with every returning player an Irish international.



Bundee Aki starts his first game for Connacht in over 2 months, returning from injury to partner Sammy Arnold at centre. Tiernan O’Halloran is also included, starting at full-back with Alex Wootton and John Porch named on the wings.



After coming off the bench last week, Kieran Marmion comes in at scrum-half alongside captain Jack Carty.



Three further internationals – hooker Dave Heffernan, prop Finlay Bealham and lock Ultan Dillane – are also drafted into the pack. Matthew Burke and Niall Murray make up the rest of the tight five, while the back row is unchanged with flankers Cian Prendergast and Conor Oliver, and number 8 Jarrad Butler.



A powerful looking bench includes the likes of Tietie Tuimauga, who could make his debut if called upon, as well as Leva Fifita and Abraham Papali’i.



Commenting on the selection, Head Coach Andy Friend says:



“We’re under no illusions we face one of the biggest challenges in European rugby on Sunday, but it’s also very exciting and exactly the kind of occasion you want to play in.



We’ve brought in a lot of experience which will stand to us for a game like this, and there’s some powerful options on the bench as well. Tietie Tuimauga has settled in very well so Sunday will be a great stage for him to make his debut if called upon.”



CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS LEICESTER TIGERS

Sunday 19th December, 13:00 @ Mattioli Woods Welford Road



Number/Name/Caps ( * denotes uncapped)

15. Tiernan O’Halloran (195)

14. John Porch (45)

13. Sammy Arnold (24)

12. Bundee Aki (112)

11. Alex Wootton (25)

10. Jack Carty (167) (C)

9. Kieran Marmion (194)

1. Mattthew Burke (31)

2. Dave Heffernan (152)

3. Finlay Bealham (166)

4. Ultan Dillane (121)

5. Niall Murray (23)

6. Cian Prendergast (16)

7. Conor Oliver (28)

8. Jarrad Butler (81)

Replacements

16. Shane Delahunt (108)

17. Tietie Tuimauga *

18. Jack Aungier (21)

19. Leva Fifita (3)

20. Abraham Papali’i (16)

21. Caolin Blade (138)

22. Conor Fitzgerald (42)

23. Diarmuid Kilgallen (4)