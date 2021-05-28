Connacht name team to face Benetton in Rainbow Cup

print

Denis Buckley will become just the third Connacht player to reach 200 caps tomorrow after he was named in the starting XV to face Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup leaders Benetton in Italy (k/o 5.15pm Irish time).

The Roscommon prop made his debut for his home province in September 2011, which coincidentally came in the Stadio di Monigo where he will make appearance #200 tomorrow. He joins John Muldoon and Michael Swift as the only players to earn a double century of caps for Connacht.

The other notable inclusion is Bundee Aki’s return to the starting XV. Aki hasn’t featured for Connacht in nearly three months after serving a suspension following Ireland duty, and will now be keen to pick up some game-time before he travels with the British & Irish Lions to South Africa.

Aki partners Tom Daly in the centre who starts for the 15th consecutive game, while Alex Wootton, Peter Sullivan and John Porch form the back three. The backs are completed by scrum-half Kieran Marmion and out-half Conor Fitzgerald.

Shane Delahunt and Finlay Bealham partner Buckley in the front row, while Niall Murray and Cian Prendergast are retained after excelling away to Munster last time out. Murray partners Ultan Dillane in the second row, while Prendergast is joined in the back row by the returning Paul Boyle and captain Jarrad Butler.

Commenting on the team selection, Head Coach Andy Friend says:

“Denis Buckley’s 200th appearance tomorrow is a huge achievement for him personally and those that helped him along the way. Denis is a consummate professional who has shown determination and loyalty in the 10 years since his debut, and to reach a milestone like this for your home province makes it even sweeter for him.



It’s also great to welcome Bundee back to our starting XV. We’re playing a Benetton side who will be hugely motivated to hold on to 1st place in the table, but we’ve still got a lot to play for as well so it should make for a great game”.



CONNACHT MATCHDAY 23 VS BENETTON RUGBY

Saturday 29th May, Stadio di Monigo, kick-off 5.15pm Irish time / 6.15pm local time

Name/Number/Caps

15. John Porch (39)

14. Peter Sullivan (15)

13. Bundee Aki (109)

12. Tom Daly (47)

11. Alex Wootton (20)

10. Conor Fitzgerald (35)

9. Kieran Marmion (185)

1. Denis Buckley (199)

2. Shane Delahunt (98)

3. Finlay Bealham (158)

4. Niall Murray (16)

5. Ultan Dillane (112)

6. Cian Prendergast (8)

7. Jarrad Butler (71) (C)

8. Paul Boyle (56)

Replacements

16. Dave Heffernan (143)

17. Paddy McAllister (17)

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy (66)

19. Oisin Dowling (5)

20. Abraham Papali’i (13)

21. Caolin Blade (130)

22. Jack Carty (157)

23. Sammy Arnold (14)