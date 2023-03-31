Connacht Name Team To Face Benetton In European Challenge Cup

Grand Slam winners Mack Hansen and Bundee Aki have both returned to the Connacht starting XV for Saturday’s EPCR Challenge Cup Round of 16 meeting with Benetton in Treviso (k/o 3pm).

Hansen features for the first time since playing in every minute of Ireland’s Six Nations success, while Aki make his first appearance for Connacht since the Christmas interpro against Ulster.

Their respective returns are among the six changes made from the side that beat Edinburgh last week, with fellow internationals Dave Heffernan, Leva Fifita, Paul Boyle and Tiernan O’Halloran also coming into the starting team.

Heffernan is joined by props Peter Dooley and Jack Aungier while Niall Murray partners Fifita in the second row. The back row sees flankers Cian Prendergast and Conor Oliver join number 8 Boyle.

The 9-10 combo of captain Caolin Blade and David Hawkshaw is unchanged, while Tom Farrell partners Aki at outside centre. The inclusion of Hansen and O’Halloran means John Porch moves to the right wing.

Speaking following the team announcement, Director of Rugby Andy Friend said:

“There was lots to like about last weekend’s win, so it’s a brilliant situation we find ourselves in where we can bring six experienced internationals into the team for this game. That experience will be very important in knockout rugby, particularly away against a Benetton side who will also welcome back some important players.

I’m very confident that we have the sufficient squad depth to challenge on both fronts in this final block of games. What’s important now is to build on our recent performances as we attempt to progress through to the next stage of this competition.”