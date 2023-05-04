Connacht Name Team For United Rugby Championship Quarter Final

The Connacht Rugby matchday 23 has been named for tomorrow’s BKT United Rugby Championship Quarter-Final with Ulster in Belfast (k/o 7.35pm).

There are four changes from the side that narrowly lost to Glasgow, with Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen returning from illness. There’s also starts for fellow international Dave Heffernan after recovering from injury, and Shamus Hurley-Langton after impressing off the bench in his last few games.

The side is captained by Jack Carty who is only of seven Connacht centurions in the starting XV, with another two among the replacements.

Speaking following the team announcement, Director of Rugby Andy Friend said:

“Tomorrow is the culmination of months of hard work. We were very clear at the start of the season that we wanted to be playing playoff football, and now that we’re here we plan on making the most of it.

Beating Ulster in Belfast is a tough task for any team, but we’re confident in our abilities and we’ve improved a lot since our last trip up there. I’ve heard there’s a huge crowd travelling up to support us which always gives us a boost, so I’m sure they’ll make their voices heard.”

CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS ULSTER RUGBY

Friday 5th May, 19:35 @ Kingspan Stadium

Number/Name/Caps

15. Tiernan O’Halloran (220)

14. John Porch (78)

13. Tom Farrell (97)

12. Bundee Aki (125)

11. Mack Hansen (26)

10. Jack Carty (193) (C)

9. Caolin Blade (168)

1. Denis Buckley (226)

2. Dave Heffernan (180)

3. Finlay Bealham (187)

4. Josh Murphy (16)

5. Niall Murray (54)

6. Shamus Hurley-Langton (18)

7. Conor Oliver (61)

8. Cian Prendergast (45)

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin (22)

17. Jordan Duggan (38)

18. Jack Aungier (48)

19. Oisín Dowling (42)

20. Jarrad Butler (112)

21. Kieran Marmion (228)

22. Tom Daly (76)

23. Byron Ralston (13)