Connacht name team for pre-season friendly v Munster

The Connacht matchday squad has been named for tomorrow’s pre-season friendly against Munster at The Sportsground (5.30pm).

The fixture is the squad’s first and only home pre-season game of the year, following a win away to Ulster earlier in the month and a trip to Edinburgh next week. There are five changes from that Ulster game, with Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Joe Joyce, Shamus Hurley-Langton and John Porch coming into the starting XV. Tickets are available at connachtrugby.ie/tickets, while the game will also be streamed at connachtrugby.ie.

CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY SQUAD VS MUNSTER RUGBY

Friday 22nd September, 17:30 @ The Sportsground

15. John Porch

14. Diarmuid Kilgallen

13. Tom Farrell

12. Tom Daly

11. Andrew Smith

10. Jack Carty (C)

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Jack Aungier

4. Niall Murray

5. Joe Joyce

6. Shamus Hurley-Langton

7. Conor Oliver

8. Cian Prendergast

Replacements from: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Peter Dooley, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Oisín Dowling, Darragh Murray, Paul Boyle, Colm Reilly, JJ Hanrahan, Cathal Forde, Byron Ralston, Shayne Bolton, Liam McNamara.