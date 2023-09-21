21 September 2023
Connacht name team for pre-season friendly v Munster
The Connacht matchday squad has been named for tomorrow’s pre-season friendly against Munster at The Sportsground (5.30pm).
The fixture is the squad’s first and only home pre-season game of the year, following a win away to Ulster earlier in the month and a trip to Edinburgh next week. There are five changes from that Ulster game, with Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Joe Joyce, Shamus Hurley-Langton and John Porch coming into the starting XV. Tickets are available at connachtrugby.ie/tickets, while the game will also be streamed at connachtrugby.ie.
CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY SQUAD VS MUNSTER RUGBY
Friday 22nd September, 17:30 @ The Sportsground
15. John Porch
14. Diarmuid Kilgallen
13. Tom Farrell
12. Tom Daly
11. Andrew Smith
10. Jack Carty (C)
9. Caolin Blade
1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Jack Aungier
4. Niall Murray
5. Joe Joyce
6. Shamus Hurley-Langton
7. Conor Oliver
8. Cian Prendergast
Replacements from: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Peter Dooley, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Oisín Dowling, Darragh Murray, Paul Boyle, Colm Reilly, JJ Hanrahan, Cathal Forde, Byron Ralston, Shayne Bolton, Liam McNamara.