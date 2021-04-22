Connacht name team for Guinness Pro14 Rainbow Cup opener with Ulster

print

The Connacht management team have made three changes to their starting XV ahead of tomorrow’s Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup interpro with Ulster at Kingspan Stadium (k/o 8.15pm).

Two changes come in the backs, where Caolin Blade is promoted to the number 9 shirt and Ben O’Donnell is named on the wing. The final change is in the front row where Jordan Duggan starts at loosehead.

Otherwise the team is as selected against Leicester in the Challenge Cup, with the experienced duo of Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham joining Duggan in the front row, a second row duo of Ultan Dillane and Gavin Thornbury, and a back row consisting of flankers Eoghan Masterson and Conor Oliver, and captain Paul Boyle at number 8.

Jack Carty partners Blade at out-half, Tom Daly and Sean O’Brien continue their centre partnership, and winger Matt Healy and full-back John Porch form the back three with O’Donnell.

Commenting on the team selection, Head Coach Andy Friend says:

“There is still huge disappointment with our Challenge Cup exit and our last few performances, so this is a game where I’m fully expecting a reaction from the players. This is a new competition for us but as with competition we play in, we’re going out to win it. Our team selection reflects that and if we play the way I know we can, we’ll give ourselves a great chance of making a positive start to the Rainbow Cup.”



CONNACHT MATCHDAY 23 VS ULSTER RUGBY

Friday 23rd April, Kingspan Stadium, kick-off 8.15pm

Name/Number/Caps

15. John Porch (36)

14. Ben O’Donnell (4)

13. Sean O’Brien (Acad) (7)

12. Tom Daly (44)

11. Matt Healy (148)

10. Jack Carty (155)

9. Caolin Blade (127)

1. Jordan Duggan (11)

2. Dave Heffernan (140)

3. Finlay Bealham (155)

4. Ultan Dillane (110)

5. Gavin Thornbury (56)

6. Eoghan Masterson (107)

7. Conor Oliver (17)

8. Paul Boyle (55) (C)

Replacements

16. Shane Delahunt (96)

17. Matthew Burke (20)

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy (63)

19. Niall Murray (13)

20. Abraham Papali’i (10)

21. Kieran Marmion (182)

22. Conor Fitzgerald (32)

23. Peter Sullivan (12)