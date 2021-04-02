Connacht Name Strong Side To Face Leicester In European Challenge Cup

print

The Connacht management team have picked a fully loaded side as they go in search of a win in tomorrow’s European Challenge Cup Round of 16 clash with Leicester Tigers at Welford Road (k/o 8pm).

In the absence of the suspended Jarrad Butler, Paul Boyle captains the side in the number 8 jersey where he’s joined by flankers Eoghan Masterson and Conor Oliver.

There’s a wealth of experience in the tight five, with a front row of Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham, while Ultan Dillane partners the in-form Gavin Thornbury in the second row.

Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty continue their long-standing half-back partnership, while Tom Daly and Sean O’Brien start together at centre for the third straight game.

Another centurion Matt Healy is named on the wing, forming a back three combo with the exciting Alex Wootton and John Porch.

Commenting on the team selection, Head Coach Andy Friend says:

“We had difficult decisions to make across the park with our starting XV. It’s a testament to our squad that we’ve got a really strong bench while others will miss out entirely, and that’s what you want going into knock-out European rugby.

“It’s no secret that the Connacht record in Europe needs to improve, but this is a group of players that know how to break hoodoos on the road. Leicester Tigers in Welford Road is one of the great challenges in European rugby and I have full confidence in the squad to get the win and really put us in the mix for silverware at the end of the season”.



CONNACHT MATCHDAY 23 VS LEICESTER TIGERS

Saturday 3rd April, Welford Road, kick-off 8.00pm

Name/Number/Caps

15. John Porch (35)

14. Alex Wootton (18)

13. Sean O’Brien (Acad) (6)

12. Tom Daly (43)

11. Matt Healy (147)

10. Jack Carty (154)

9. Kieran Marmion (181)

1. Denis Buckley (196)

2. Dave Heffernan (139)

3. Finlay Bealham (154)

4. Ultan Dillane (109)

5. Gavin Thornbury (55)

6. Eoghan Masterson (106)

7. Conor Oliver (16)

8. Paul Boyle (54) (C)

Replacements

16. Shane Delahunt (95)

17. Jordan Duggan (10)

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy (62)

19. Oisin Dowling (4)

20. Abraham Papali’i (9)

21. Caolin Blade (126)

22. Conor Fitzgerald (31)

23. Peter Sullivan (11)