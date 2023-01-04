Connacht name extended 37 Player Squad for Women’s Interprovincial Championship

Connacht head coach Lyndon Jones has named an extended training squad of 37 players for the Women’s Interprovincial championship that begins on Saturday.
Connacht open their campaign away to Leinster at Energia Park on Saturday at 2.30 followed by another away game a week later against Ulster at Kingspan Stadium. Their last game of the Championship is at home to Munster at the Sportsground on the 21st of January at 1pm.
Head Coach Lyndon Jones says he can’t wait for the Championship to get going:
“It’s great that the games are finally here. The squad have been training really hard over Christmas so now it’s about putting all our hard work into practice over the next three weeks.
Thanks to the ongoing work of our Women’s Emerging Talent programme we have seen a number of exciting young players come through the ranks in the 15 months since our last competitive game. A number of those are named in today’s squad.
We’ve a few players unavailable through injury, while Beibhinn Parsons and Anna McGann are on the IRFU Sevens programme, but I feel we’ve still put together a really strong squad – which is a testament to all the hard work being done by both Connacht and the clubs in continuing to grow the Women’s game.
We’ve just the one home game this year so I’d really encourage every rugby supporter in the province to come out and support the group on the 21st. It would be well deserved for these players after all their efforts and commitment the past few months.”
CONNACHT RUGBY WOMEN 2022-23
Forwards (22)
Katelyn Bourke
Lily Brady
Grace Browne-Moran
Dearbhla Canty
Hannah Coen
Emma Fabby
Laura Feely
Orla Fenton
Emily Gavin
Stacy Hanley
Maria Kelleher
Jessica Loftus
Eva McCormack
Sonia McDermott
Elizabeth McNicholas
Lisa-Marie Murphy
Niamh O’Grady
Grainne O’Loughlin
Alana Roche
Fiona Scally
Mollie Starr
Karly Tierney
Backs (15)
Clara Barrett
Finola Collins
Mairead Coyne
Meabh Deely
Orla Dixon
Nicole Fowley
Maria Gorham
Olivia Haverty
Mary Healy
Laoise McGonagle
Eabha Nic Dhonnacha
Sarah O’Connell
Ava Ryder
Shannon Touhey
Kayla Waldron
Management
Lyndon Jones – Head Coach
Jill O’Malley – Team Manager
Craig Hansberry – Forwards Coach
Emer O’Dowd – Assistant Coach
Diarmuid Codyre – Assistant Coach
Jim Herring – Video Analysis
Ann Caffrey – Strength & Conditioning
Andy Moran – Physio