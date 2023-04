Live uninterrupted coverage of the Connacht Minor Football Championship Galway v Roscommon.

Throw in is at 6.30 pm in Tuam Stadium and our commentary team Ollie Turner and Kevin O’Dwyer will be keeping you up to date with exclusive pre-match build up from 6:15pm.

Listen Live Here!















LIVE STREAM: Leinster U20 Hurling Championship – Galway v Wexford

Listen HERE at 7:30pm.

Follow us on Twitter / Facebook

For more, see our sports section.