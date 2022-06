Galway’s Minor Footballers face Mayo in the Connacht Final on Bank Holiday Monday evening in McHale Park in Castlebar (Throw in – 7.30pm).

Alan Glynn’s side booked their place in the decider with an impressive 3-15 to 1-13 win over Sligo.

Here is how they did it with commentators Darren Kelly and Kevin Dwyer.

Presented by Gerry Murphy