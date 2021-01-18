Connacht Minor And U20 Championships Set For April Starts

print

The Connacht GAA Council on Monday evening held the draws for both the Minor (U17) and U20 Football Championships with both competitions beginning on the weekend of the 2nd and 3rd of April with Quarter Finals on those dates.

The Galway Minor Footballers, beaten in last year’s Connacht Semi-Final by Roscommon, will start their Connacht Championship with a Semi-Final on the 9th of April facing the winners of Mayo and Roscommon who meet a week earlier. The other Semi-Final features Sligo and Leitrim on the same day.

The Draw in full is as follows

Connacht U17 Football Championship Quarter Final – April 2nd

Mayo v Roscommon

Connacht U17 Football Championship Semi Final – April 9th

Mayo/Roscommon v Galway

Sligo v Leitrim

Connacht U17 Football Championship Final – 13th

Defending All-Ireland U20 Football Champions Galway will begin the defence of their Connacht and All-Ireland titles on April 10th. Donal O’Faharta’s side, who beat Dublin in a classic final in December, will Mayo and their newly appointed manager Maurice Sheridan in the Connacht Semi-Final on April 10th. The other side of the draw sees Roscommon and Leitrim play a Quarter Final on the 3rd of April with the winners playing Sligo a week later. All games will be played at the Connacht Centre of Excellence.

The Draw in full is as follows

Connacht U20 Football Quarter Final – April 3rd

Roscommon v Leitrim

Connacht U20 Football Semi-Finals – April 10th

Sligo v Roscommon/Leitrim

Mayo v Galway

Connacht U20 Football Final – April 16th/17th

All Dates subject to change depending on restrictions.