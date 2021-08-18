Connacht Men’s Age Grade squads named for Interprovincial Series

The Connacht Rugby U18 and U19 squads, sponsored by GMIT, have been announced ahead of the upcoming Interprovincial Series.

The series begins this weekend with both sets of squads in action against Ulster on Sunday in Dublin as part of a double-header.

The U18s are first up against Ulster at 12pm at Energia Park, and that’ll be followed by the U19s against their Ulster counterparts at 2pm in the same venue.

Matchday squads for both teams will be named on connachtrugby.ie at 12pm, and further fixtures against Leinster and Munster will follow on the weekends of 28th August and 4th September.

Connacht Rugby U18 Squad

John Hughes         Corrib

Eoghan Harlowe   Galwegians

Dylan Bolger        Buccaneers

Lee Kilcoyne         Creggs

Sean Hopkins       Ballina

Charlie Byrne        Buccaneers

Oisin Dolan           Buccaneers

Charlie Leonard    Corinthians

Ronan Lydon        Galwegians

Rory Glynn           Corinthians

Ryan Gaughan      Corinthians

Alastair Hill           Sligo

Bryan Walsh         Corinthians

Conor Ryan           Ballinasloe

Max Flynn            Corinthians

Robbie Byrne       Buccaneers

Eoin Kelly             Creggs

Ciaran Purcell       Creggs

Jamie Treacy         Ballinrobe

Blayze Molloy      Ballina

Joey Tierney         Ballinasloe

Ben Matheson       Ballina

Harry Walsh         Galwegians

Conall Gill            Westport

Jack Conway        Corinthians

Ryan Roche          Galwegians

DJ Hession          Creggs

Cian Anderson      Ballina

Charlie Naughton  Ballinasloe

Hugh Gavin         Galwegians

Harry Sheridan     Westport

Sean Fox              Corinthians

Callum Brown      Galwegians

Eoghan Flannery   Corinthians

Cathal Kelly          Ballina

Shane Fitzpatrick  Ballinasloe

Cormac Lyons      Westport

Cody Farrell         Galwegians

Connacht Rugby U19 Squad

Nicky Pfeiffer       Galwegians

Jonathon Flynn     Corinthians

Aaron Burke         Buccaneers

Alex Hennigan      Ballina

Dylan Keane         Galwegians

Adam Nash           Buccaneers

Lorcan Fallon       Buccaneers

Eoin Ryan            Sligo

Harry Regan        Ballina

Gareth Kilkelly     Corinthians

Daithi Blackweir   Ballinasloe

Luke Balsiger        Buccaneers

Adam Hunter        Sligo

Luke Walsh           Ballinasloe

Fiachna Barrett      Ballina

Andrew Sherlock  Galwegians

Kelvin Langan      Monivea / Galwegians

Niall O Connor     Sligo

Harry West            Ballina

Tadhg Finlay        DLSP

Patrick Nash       Galwegians

John Devine       Ballinasloe

Liam Golden         Ballina

David Gacquin     Creggs

Blaine Barry       Connemara / Corinthians

Adam Madden      Corinthians

Hugh Reddan       Galwegians

Ross Fahy             Tuam

MJ Duffy              Galwegians

Adam O’Carroll    Ballinasloe

