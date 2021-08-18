Connacht Men’s Age Grade squads named for Interprovincial Series

print

The Connacht Rugby U18 and U19 squads, sponsored by GMIT, have been announced ahead of the upcoming Interprovincial Series.

The series begins this weekend with both sets of squads in action against Ulster on Sunday in Dublin as part of a double-header.

The U18s are first up against Ulster at 12pm at Energia Park, and that’ll be followed by the U19s against their Ulster counterparts at 2pm in the same venue.

Matchday squads for both teams will be named on connachtrugby.ie at 12pm, and further fixtures against Leinster and Munster will follow on the weekends of 28th August and 4th September.

Connacht Rugby U18 Squad

John Hughes Corrib

Eoghan Harlowe Galwegians

Dylan Bolger Buccaneers

Lee Kilcoyne Creggs

Sean Hopkins Ballina

Charlie Byrne Buccaneers

Oisin Dolan Buccaneers

Charlie Leonard Corinthians

Ronan Lydon Galwegians

Rory Glynn Corinthians

Ryan Gaughan Corinthians

Alastair Hill Sligo

Bryan Walsh Corinthians

Conor Ryan Ballinasloe

Max Flynn Corinthians

Robbie Byrne Buccaneers

Eoin Kelly Creggs

Ciaran Purcell Creggs

Jamie Treacy Ballinrobe

Blayze Molloy Ballina

Joey Tierney Ballinasloe

Ben Matheson Ballina

Harry Walsh Galwegians

Conall Gill Westport

Jack Conway Corinthians

Ryan Roche Galwegians

DJ Hession Creggs

Cian Anderson Ballina

Charlie Naughton Ballinasloe

Hugh Gavin Galwegians

Harry Sheridan Westport

Sean Fox Corinthians

Callum Brown Galwegians

Eoghan Flannery Corinthians

Cathal Kelly Ballina

Shane Fitzpatrick Ballinasloe

Cormac Lyons Westport

Cody Farrell Galwegians

Connacht Rugby U19 Squad

Nicky Pfeiffer Galwegians

Jonathon Flynn Corinthians

Aaron Burke Buccaneers

Alex Hennigan Ballina

Dylan Keane Galwegians

Adam Nash Buccaneers

Lorcan Fallon Buccaneers

Eoin Ryan Sligo

Harry Regan Ballina

Gareth Kilkelly Corinthians

Daithi Blackweir Ballinasloe

Luke Balsiger Buccaneers

Adam Hunter Sligo

Luke Walsh Ballinasloe

Fiachna Barrett Ballina

Andrew Sherlock Galwegians

Kelvin Langan Monivea / Galwegians

Niall O Connor Sligo

Harry West Ballina

Tadhg Finlay DLSP

Patrick Nash Galwegians

John Devine Ballinasloe

Liam Golden Ballina

David Gacquin Creggs

Blaine Barry Connemara / Corinthians

Adam Madden Corinthians

Hugh Reddan Galwegians

Ross Fahy Tuam

MJ Duffy Galwegians

Adam O’Carroll Ballinasloe