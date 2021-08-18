Connacht Men’s Age Grade squads named for Interprovincial Series

The Connacht Rugby U18 and U19 squads, sponsored by GMIT, have been announced ahead of the upcoming Interprovincial Series.
The series begins this weekend with both sets of squads in action against Ulster on Sunday in Dublin as part of a double-header.
The U18s are first up against Ulster at 12pm at Energia Park, and that’ll be followed by the U19s against their Ulster counterparts at 2pm in the same venue.
Matchday squads for both teams will be named on connachtrugby.ie at 12pm, and further fixtures against Leinster and Munster will follow on the weekends of 28th August and 4th September.
Connacht Rugby U18 Squad
John Hughes Corrib
Eoghan Harlowe Galwegians
Dylan Bolger Buccaneers
Lee Kilcoyne Creggs
Sean Hopkins Ballina
Charlie Byrne Buccaneers
Oisin Dolan Buccaneers
Charlie Leonard Corinthians
Ronan Lydon Galwegians
Rory Glynn Corinthians
Ryan Gaughan Corinthians
Alastair Hill Sligo
Bryan Walsh Corinthians
Conor Ryan Ballinasloe
Max Flynn Corinthians
Robbie Byrne Buccaneers
Eoin Kelly Creggs
Ciaran Purcell Creggs
Jamie Treacy Ballinrobe
Blayze Molloy Ballina
Joey Tierney Ballinasloe
Ben Matheson Ballina
Harry Walsh Galwegians
Conall Gill Westport
Jack Conway Corinthians
Ryan Roche Galwegians
DJ Hession Creggs
Cian Anderson Ballina
Charlie Naughton Ballinasloe
Hugh Gavin Galwegians
Harry Sheridan Westport
Sean Fox Corinthians
Callum Brown Galwegians
Eoghan Flannery Corinthians
Cathal Kelly Ballina
Shane Fitzpatrick Ballinasloe
Cormac Lyons Westport
Cody Farrell Galwegians
Connacht Rugby U19 Squad
Nicky Pfeiffer Galwegians
Jonathon Flynn Corinthians
Aaron Burke Buccaneers
Alex Hennigan Ballina
Dylan Keane Galwegians
Adam Nash Buccaneers
Lorcan Fallon Buccaneers
Eoin Ryan Sligo
Harry Regan Ballina
Gareth Kilkelly Corinthians
Daithi Blackweir Ballinasloe
Luke Balsiger Buccaneers
Adam Hunter Sligo
Luke Walsh Ballinasloe
Fiachna Barrett Ballina
Andrew Sherlock Galwegians
Kelvin Langan Monivea / Galwegians
Niall O Connor Sligo
Harry West Ballina
Tadhg Finlay DLSP
Patrick Nash Galwegians
John Devine Ballinasloe
Liam Golden Ballina
David Gacquin Creggs
Blaine Barry Connemara / Corinthians
Adam Madden Corinthians
Hugh Reddan Galwegians
Ross Fahy Tuam
MJ Duffy Galwegians
Adam O’Carroll Ballinasloe