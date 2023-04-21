Connacht Makes Four Changes For United Rugby Championship Meeting with Glasgow Warriors

The Connacht management team has made four changes to their starting XV for tomorrow’s clash with Glasgow Warriors – their final BKT URC game before the playoffs.

John Porch returns from injury to take his place on the right wing, replacing Diarmuid Kilgallen who has picked up a hamstring strain. The absence of Jarrad Butler from injury means Oisín Dowling starts in the second row, with Josh Murphy moving to blindside flanker and Cian Prendergast to number 8.

Mack Hansen and Bundee Aki unfortunately miss out due to illness, which means there are starts for Byron Ralston – his first since an ankle injury in January – and Cathal Forde.

Connacht head into the game knowing a win would guarantee at least a 6th place finish regardless of results elsewhere, which effectively ensures Heineken Champions Cup rugby next season.

A win would also be Connacht’s 7th straight in the United Rugby Championship, which would be an all-time record for the club in the 20+ year history of the competition.

Speaking following the team announcement, Director of Rugby Andy Friend said:

“Enormous credit must go to the players, coaches and all of the backroom staff that we currently find ourselves in this position. Our backs were against the wall after the start we had, so to produce six straight wins – with each game more important than the last – speaks volumes of the character of the group. We can’t wait for the playoffs but for now it’s all about finishing as high as we can and bringing Champions Cup rugby back to The Sportsground next season.

There’ll be plenty of external noise as the results come in tomorrow, but for us the objective won’t change regardless of what happens elsewhere. We know a win gives us at least 6th which would be enough for qualification, so that’s what we’re aiming for.”

CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS GLASGOW WARRIORS

Saturday 22nd April, 19:35 @ The Sportsground

Number/Name/Caps

15. Tiernan O’Halloran (219)

14. John Porch (77)

13. Tom Farrell (96)

12. Cathal Forde (12)

11. Byron Ralston (12)

10. Jack Carty (192) (C)

9. Caolin Blade (167)

1. Denis Buckley (225)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (21)

3. Finlay Bealham (186)

4. Oisín Dowling (41)

5. Niall Murray (53)

6. Josh Murphy (15)

7. Conor Oliver (60)

8. Cian Prendergast (44)

16. Eoin de Buitléar (2)

17. Peter Dooley (17)

18. Sam Illo (10)

19. Darragh Murray (8)

20. Shamus Hurley-Langton (16)

21. Kieran Marmion (226)

22. Tom Daly (74)

23. Shane Jennings (3)