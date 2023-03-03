Connacht make two changes for meeting with Dragons

The Connacht management team have named the matchday 23 for tomorrow’s BKT United Rugby Championship tie with the Dragons RFC at Rodney Parade in Newport, Wales (k/o 7.35pm)

Shayne Bolton on the wing and Paul Boyle in the back row are the only changes to the Connacht starting XV from the side that secured a bonus point win away in Parma to Zebre the last time out.

The back row sees Boyle alongside Cian Prendergast at blindside flanker and Conor Oliver at openside.

It’s a back three of Bolton, John Porch and Tiernan O’Halloran, while there is a potential debut off the bench for back Shane Jennings.

Commenting on the team selection, Director of Rugby Andy Friend says:

“We’re very aware of the significance of this game for our season and we’re looking forward to the challenge that awaits us. Dragons away is always a tough fixture and our preparation has been good, so we head to Rodney Parade knowing that we’re capable of putting them under pressure with our game style. It’s now about doing it”

CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS DRAGONS RFC

Saturday 4th March, 19:35 Irish time @Rodney Parade

Number/Name/Caps

15. Tiernan O’Halloran (219)

14. Shayne Bolton (4)

13. Tom Farrell (94)

12. Cathal Forde (9)

11. John Porch (74)

10. Jack Carty (194) (C)

9. Caolin Blade (168)

1. Denis Buckley (225)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (17)

3. Jack Aungier (45)

4. Josh Murphy (13)

5. Niall Murray (50)

6. Cian Prendergast (40)

7. Conor Oliver (57)

8. Paul Boyle (83)

16. Dave Heffernan (177)

17. Peter Dooley (13)

18. Sam Illo (8)

19. Oisin Dowling (37)

20. Jarrad Butler (109)

21. Colm Reilly (17)

22. David Hawkshaw (11)

23. Shane Jennings *