24 November 2023
Connacht make six changes for Bulls game
Ahead of tomorrow afternoon’s URC game against the Bulls in Pretoria, Sean Jansen is set to make his Connacht debut as Pete Wilkins makes six changes to the side that beat the Sharks last weekend. Jack Carty comes in at out-half and captain while Colm Reilly is at scrumhalf. Diarmuid Kilgallen joins Byron Ralston and Tiernan O’Halloran in the back three while David Hawkshaw will partner Cathal Forde at 12. There’s one change in the second row with Darragh Murray joining Joe Joyce. It’s a brand-new back row with Oisin Dowling moving from lock to blindside, Shamus Hurley-Langton starts at open-side and Sean Jansen is set to make his debut wearing the number eight. Meanwhile, the Vodacom Bulls welcome back four World Cup-winning Springboks for tomorrow’s clash with Connacht in Pretoria with Willie le Roux set to make his club debut.
CONNACHT SQUAD v VODACOM BULLS
3pm Irish time, Saturday 25th November 2023 @ Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Byron Ralston
13. David Hawkshaw
12. Cathal Forde
11. Diarmuid Kilgallen
10. Jack Carty (C)
9. Colm Reilly
1. Denis Buckley
2. Tadgh McElroy
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Darragh Murray
5. Joe Joyce
6. Oisin Dowling
7. Shamus Hurley-Langton
8. Sean Jansen
16. Dylan Tierney-Martin
17. Peter Dooley
18. Sam Illo
19. Niall Murray
20. Sean O’Brien
21. Caolin Blade
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Conor Oliver