Connacht make six changes for Bulls game

Ahead of tomorrow afternoon’s URC game against the Bulls in Pretoria, Sean Jansen is set to make his Connacht debut as Pete Wilkins makes six changes to the side that beat the Sharks last weekend. Jack Carty comes in at out-half and captain while Colm Reilly is at scrumhalf. Diarmuid Kilgallen joins Byron Ralston and Tiernan O’Halloran in the back three while David Hawkshaw will partner Cathal Forde at 12. There’s one change in the second row with Darragh Murray joining Joe Joyce. It’s a brand-new back row with Oisin Dowling moving from lock to blindside, Shamus Hurley-Langton starts at open-side and Sean Jansen is set to make his debut wearing the number eight. Meanwhile, the Vodacom Bulls welcome back four World Cup-winning Springboks for tomorrow’s clash with Connacht in Pretoria with Willie le Roux set to make his club debut.

CONNACHT SQUAD v VODACOM BULLS

3pm Irish time, Saturday 25th November 2023 @ Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Byron Ralston

13. David Hawkshaw

12. Cathal Forde

11. Diarmuid Kilgallen

10. Jack Carty (C)

9. Colm Reilly

1. Denis Buckley

2. Tadgh McElroy

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Darragh Murray

5. Joe Joyce

6. Oisin Dowling

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Sean Jansen

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Peter Dooley

18. Sam Illo

19. Niall Murray

20. Sean O’Brien

21. Caolin Blade

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Conor Oliver