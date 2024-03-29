Connacht Make Seven Changes for United Rugby Championship Trip to Benetton

Share story:

Connacht have made seven changes from the side beaten by Lions last week, for Saturday’s (30th March) United Rugby Championship encounter with Italy’s Benetton.

Jordan Duggan, Dave Heffernan, Shamus Hurley-Langton and Paul Boyle are in the pack; Diarmuid Kilgallen starts, while Michael McDonald partners captain Jack Carty.

Niall Murray also picks up his 70th cap in the second row.

The team in full:

Tiernan O’Halloran at full back;

Diarmuid Kilgallen, David Hawkshaw, Cathal Forde and Andrew Smith are the three quarters;

Scrum half Michael McDonald partners out half Jack Carty;

Jordan Duggan, Dave Heffernan and Jack Aungier are the front row;

Niall Murray and Joe Joyce are behind them;

While Cian Prendergast, Shamus Hurley-Langton and Paul Boyle complete the back row.

Kick-off at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo tomorrow is 1pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Benetton vs Connacht (United Rugby Championship Preview with John Muldoon, Shamus Hurley-Langton and Pete Wilkins) – https://t.co/qlYR78UQr5 pic.twitter.com/YuLmvTd6ps — Galway Bay FM Sport (@gbfmsports) March 27, 2024