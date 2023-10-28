Galway Bay FM

28 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Connacht make it two from two in The United Rugby Championship – Commentary and Reaction

Connacht made it two wins from two games in the United Rugby Championship with a 34-26 win over the Glasgow Warriors at the Sportsground on Saturday Afternoon.

Here is the Commentary with William Davies and Joe Healy as broadcast on Galwaybayfm.ie

Presented by John Mulligan

William Davies with the Full Time Report.

After the game, William Davies spoke to Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins.

William also spoke to Glasgow Head Coach Franco Smith.

Connacht’s Jarad Butler also spoke to William after the game.

 

Galway Bay FM's Rugby Coverage is brought to you in association with…

 

