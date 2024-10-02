Galway Bay FM

2 October 2024

Connacht looking to continue good start to URC season in Wales

After their amazing 36-30 comeback win against the Sharks last Saturday night in Galway, Connacht will look for a second successive win in the United Rugby Championship on Friday night in Llanelli when they take on the Scarlets. The Welsh side drew 20-20 with Benetton first-time out, before losing to rivals Cardiff last weekend 24-15. Connacht are expected to include Bundee Aki in the starting line-up for the game, but outhalf Josh Ioane looks set to miss out through injury. Connacht Coach Pete Wilkins has been chatting to our own William Davies ahead of the game…

