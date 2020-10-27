Connacht Looking To Build On Edinburgh Win Ahead Of The Visit Of Benetton On Sunday

Connacht will be looking to add to their wins over Glasgow and Edinburgh when they welcome Benetton Treviso to the Sportsground on Sunday Afternoon (Kick Off 4.30pm).

Last Sunday’s bonus point win leaves them third in the pool behind Munster and Cardiff Blues with three games played and they enter a busy period over the next five weeks with games to come against Dragons, Scarlets, Zebre and The Ospreys following the Benetton game.

William Davies spoke to Connacht Coach Andy Friend and to player John Porch during the Province’s virtual press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

He first spoke to Andy. You will also hear a question from Dave Finn at the end.

William then spoke to John Porch

