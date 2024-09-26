Galway Bay FM

26 September 2024

Connacht looking forward to visit of South African Sharks on Saturday

Connacht play their first home game of the new United Rugby Championship season on Saturday night when they welcome South African Currie Cup champions the Sharks to Dexcom Stadium. After their epic 35-33 defeat away to Munster last weekend, Connacht Coach Pete Wilkins told William Davies he has mixed emotions about the game in Thomond Park but is very excited about the task ahead this Saturday…

William also spoke to Piers O’Conor, who featured at centre in Thomond Park on Saturday for his first experience of an Irish interpro match since signing for Connacht from Bristol in the summer…

