17 October 2023

Connacht looking forward to United Rugby Championship Opening Weekend

Connacht Rugby are back in competitive action this weekend with the start of the United Rugby Championship when they host The Ospreys at the Sportsground.

It has been twenty-two weeks since their last competitive game, a defeat to the Stormers in the URC Semi-Final on the 13th of May and the team has been training hard throughout the summer in preparation for this opening game of the new season.

Connacht released an injury update ahead of their United Rugby Championship opener.

Gavin Thornbury is back to full training, but Paul Boyle, Dave Heffernan, Shayne Bolton and Sean Jansen are out for the next three to four weeks through injury.

Santiago Cordero, who picked up a serious knee injury last August is currently rehabbing with April of next year the target for his return.

William Davies went along to the Connacht Press Conference on Tuesday and spoke to defense coach Scott Fardy and players Tom Farrell and Conor Oliver.

William first spoke to the former Leinster and Wallabies lock Fardy who signed a two-year deal from the start of this season.

Galway Bay FM’s William Davies interviewing Connacht Defense Coach Scott Fardy.

 

William also spoke to Tom Farrell who will win his 100th Connacht Cap if he plays on Saturday.

Finally, William spoke to Conor Oliver who had an outstanding season for the province last season.

