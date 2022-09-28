Connacht looking forward to facing the Bulls challenge on Friday in Pretoria

Connacht will look to get their opening win of the BKT United Rugby Championship this Friday evening when they face the Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria. (Kick off – 5.30pm Irish Time – LIVE on galwaybayfm.ie).

It has not been a good start to the side who have been beaten in their opening games by Ulster and the Stormers but the team have been working hard and are determined to get their first win on the board ahead of next Friday’s meeting with Munster at the Sportsground.

William Davies is in South Africa with the team and he spoke to Tom Daly, Conor Oliver and forwards coach Dewald Senekal ahead of Friday’s game.

William first spoke to Dewald Senekal

He then got the thoughts of Conor Oliver

Finally, William spoke to Tom Daly.

