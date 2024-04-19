Connacht look to the future with contract signings for Devine and Jennings

Connacht Rugby announced last week that Academy graduate Matthew Devine has signed his first professional contract with the club. A product of the Connacht pathway system, the scrum-half came through the ranks at Ballinasloe RFC and Garbally College, where he won two Connacht Senior Schools Cups in 2019 and 2020. He becomes the latest Garbally alumni to join the professional ranks with Tiernan O’Halloran, Colm Reilly, Oisín McCormack and Shane Jennings, who we understand has also signed a new contract. Devine also played a major role in Ireland winning a Grand Slam in the 2022 U20 Six Nations, scoring 4 tries across 5 games. The 22-year-old made his senior Connacht debut away to Lyon in the Investec Champions Cup in January and was also named in the matchday 23 last week in the Challenge Cup win over Pau. Both Devine and Jennings have been selected to start for Connacht against ZEBRE in the URC on Saturday evening in Galway.

Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins says: “This is a proud day for Matthew and one that’s richly deserved. He’s an extremely talented scrum-half who is a great fit for the style of rugby we play here in Connacht, and I know he’ll only continue to get better over the coming seasons. Credit must go not just to him, but his coaches and wider network in the Connacht Academy, Garbally College and Ballinalsoe who helped develop him on his rugby journey.”

Both Matthew Devine and Shane Jennings spoke to William Davies this week about their futures being committed to Connacht and about their progress through the academy system…