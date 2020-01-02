Connacht look to make history against Leinster on Saturday

It might seem a tall order after back-to-back defeats in the Pro 14 at the hands of both Munster and Ulster, but Connacht coach Andy Friend is hopeful his side can cause a big upset and beat high flying Leinster in the RDS for the first time this Saturday at 5.30pm. The last time Connacht won away to Leinster was in September 2002 when Mark McHugh inspired the westerners to a famous 26-23 win at Donnybrook Park, thanks to a last gasp drop-goal. In all Leinster and Connacht have met 35 times, with Leinster leading the head-to-head record 26-9.

Connacht were agonisingly close to victory last year when Andrew Porter scored a try for Leinster in the 82nd minute to see them come from 17 points down to deny Andy Friend’s side a famous win. That 33-29 reversal shows Connacht can compete with the best on their day, but with 17 players unavailable through injury and IRFU protocols, coach Andy Friend knows Leinster will provide daunting opposition this Saturday…