Connacht LGFA Senior Football Final Galway 1-12 Mayo 1-8 Commentary and Reaction

Galway successfully retained the TG4 Connacht senior championship title following this four-point victory over Mayo at Tuam Stadium on Sunday.

The win was significant as it places Galway in a three team group for the All-Ireland Series and in theory, a better run to the knock out stages.

Here is the Commentary of Galway’s win with Tommy Devane and Emer Flaherty.

Presented by John Mulligan and Gerry Murphy

The Full Time Match report by Tommy Devane

Tommy got the reaction of Galway’s Goalscorer Lynsey Noone

Tommy also spoke to Player of the Match Tracey Leonard

Finally, we hear from Galway joint manager Maghnus Breathnach. He spoke to Tommy after the game

Scorers – Galway: T Leonard 0-6 (3f), L Noone 1-1, A Trill 0-2, A Morrissey 0-1, L Finnegan 0-1, S Molloy 0-1.

Scorers – Mayo: S Howley 0-4 (4f), L Cafferky 1-0, C Needham 0-1, T Needham 0-1, T O’Connor 0-1, S Cafferky 0-1.

Galway: A Griffin; K Geraghty, S Ni Loingsigh, E Gavin; C Cooney, N Ward, S Molloy; A Davoren, L Ward; L Coen, T Leonard, L Finnegan; O Divilly, A Morrissey, a Trill.

Subs used: L Noone for Finnegan (38), H Noone for Cooney (38), E Noone for Morrissey (47), K Slevin for Trill (47), S Divilly for Davoren (52).

Mayo: A Tarpey; E Ronayne, D Caldwell, S Lally; C Needham, F McHale, K Sullivan; S Cafferky, A Geraghty; S Howley, T O’Connor, S Mulvihill; S Walsh, C Whyte, L Cafferky.

Subs used: T Needham for Mulvihill (35), R Kearns for Whyte (42), N McVann for O’Connor (54).

Referee: Gus Chapman (Sligo)