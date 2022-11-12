Connacht LGFA Senior Club Final Preview – Champions Kilkerrin/Clonberne face Burrishoole this Sunday

Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s Senior Ladies will put their Connacht title on the line this Sunday when they take on Mayo champions Burrishoole in the Final at Fr O’Hara Park in Charlestown (Throw in – 1pm).

Already, Willie Ward’s side have a comfortable win over Clan Na nGael from Roscommon under their belts while Burrishoole were made to work hard against their Semi-Final opponents Glencar-Manorhamilton before coming out on top by 0-15 to 2-5.

Tommy Devane has been in Clonberne ahead of Sunday’s game and he spoke to Manager Willie Ward and players Louise Ward, Ailish Morrissey, Sarah Gormally and Olivia Divilly.