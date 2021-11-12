Connacht LGFA Release Club Championship Details

The Connacht LGFA have confirmed the details of the opening round of games in the Connacht Senior, Intermediate and Junior Club Championships.

In the Junior Club Championship, Galway champions St Brendans will be at home to Davitts of Mayo on Saturday the 27th with the game throwing in at 1pm.

Tuam Cortoon’s Connacht Intermediate Club Semi-Final will be played on Sunday the 28th of November at home to the winners of St Joseph’s of Leitrim or Tourlestrane of Sligo with the game throwing in at 1pm and in Senior, Kilkerrin/Clonberne will face Mayo champions Knockmore in Clonberne tomorrow week with the game throwing in at 2pm.

The Fixtures in full are…

CLGFA Club Championship fixtures.

Junior Club Championship.

Result on day.

Quarter final: 1.00pm

Roscommon v Sligo (h) 20th Nov

St. Barry’s v Eastern Harps

Semi finals: 1.00pm

Roscommon/Sligo v Leitrim 27th Nov

St. Barry’s/Eastern Harps v Dromahair

If Roscommon (h) v Leitrim

If Sligo (h) v Leitrim

Galway v Mayo (h) 27th Nov

St. Brendans v Davitts

Final: 11th Dec, 1.00pm, venue tbc

Intermediate Club Championship.

Result on day.

Quarter final: 1.00pm

Leitrim (h) v Sligo 20th Nov, Carrigallen GAA Pitch.

St. Josephs v Tourlestrane

Semi finals: 1.00pm

Galway v Leitrim/Sligo 28th Nov

Tuam Cortoon v St. Josephs/Tourlestrane

If Galway (h) v Leitrim

If Galway v Sligo (h)

Mayo (h) v Roscommon 28th Nov

Castlebar Mitchels v St. Dominics

Final: 4th Dec, 1.00pm, venue tbc

Senior Club Championship.

Result on day.

Quarter final: 2.00pm

Galway (h) v Mayo 20th Nov

Kilkerrin Clonberne v Knockmore

Semi finals: 1.00pm

Leitrim (h) v Sligo 21st Nov

Glencar Manorhamilton v St. Nathy’s

Roscommon (h) v Galway/Mayo 28th Nov

Clann na nGael v Kilkerrin Clonberne/Knockmore

Final: 5th Dec, 1.00pm, venue tbc