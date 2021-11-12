Connacht LGFA Release Club Championship Details

The Connacht LGFA have confirmed the details of the opening round of games in the Connacht Senior, Intermediate and Junior Club Championships.
In the Junior Club Championship, Galway champions St Brendans will be at home to Davitts of Mayo on Saturday the 27th with the game throwing in at 1pm.
Tuam Cortoon’s Connacht Intermediate Club Semi-Final will be played on Sunday the 28th of November at home to the winners of St Joseph’s of Leitrim or Tourlestrane of Sligo with the game throwing in at 1pm and in Senior, Kilkerrin/Clonberne will face Mayo champions Knockmore in Clonberne tomorrow week with the game throwing in at 2pm.
The Fixtures in full are…
CLGFA Club Championship fixtures.
Junior Club Championship.
Result on day.
Quarter final: 1.00pm
Roscommon v Sligo (h) 20th Nov
St. Barry’s v Eastern Harps
Semi finals: 1.00pm
Roscommon/Sligo v Leitrim 27th Nov
St. Barry’s/Eastern Harps v Dromahair
If Roscommon (h) v Leitrim
If Sligo (h) v Leitrim
Galway v Mayo (h) 27th Nov
St. Brendans v Davitts
Final: 11th Dec, 1.00pm, venue tbc
Intermediate Club Championship.
Result on day.
Quarter final: 1.00pm
Leitrim (h) v Sligo 20th Nov, Carrigallen GAA Pitch.
St. Josephs v Tourlestrane
Semi finals: 1.00pm
Galway v Leitrim/Sligo 28th Nov
Tuam Cortoon v St. Josephs/Tourlestrane
If Galway (h) v Leitrim
If Galway v Sligo (h)
Mayo (h) v Roscommon 28th Nov
Castlebar Mitchels v St. Dominics
Final: 4th Dec, 1.00pm, venue tbc
Senior Club Championship.
Result on day.
Quarter final: 2.00pm
Galway (h) v Mayo 20th Nov
Kilkerrin Clonberne v Knockmore
Semi finals: 1.00pm
Leitrim (h) v Sligo 21st Nov
Glencar Manorhamilton v St. Nathy’s
Roscommon (h) v Galway/Mayo 28th Nov
Clann na nGael v Kilkerrin Clonberne/Knockmore
Final: 5th Dec, 1.00pm, venue tbc