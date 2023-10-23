Connacht LGFA Club Semi-Finals Announced

Details of the Connacht LGFA Provincial Club Semi-Finals have been confirmed this afternoon. The Junior Club Semi-Finals will be played on Saturday with Oughterard travelling to Aughnasheelin in Leitrim to take on St Brigid’s with the game throwing in at 1pm. At the same time, CT Gaels of Sligo are at home to Claremorris in the other Semi-Final.

The Intermediate Club Semi-Finals are on Sunday at 1pm. Salthill/Knocknacarra are at home to Eoghan Rua of Sligo at the Prairie and McHale Rovers of Mayo face Sean O’Heslins of Leitrim and Finally on Bank Holiday Monday at pm, defending All-Ireland Champions Kilkerrin/Clonberne are at home to Glencar/ Manorhamilton of Leitrim and St Nathy’s of Sligo host Mayo Champions Knockmore.

Junior Club Championship.

Semi final: Saturday 28th October 1.00pm. Result on day.

In Kilcoyne Park Tubbercurry F91 RT02

CT Gaels v Claremorris

Sligo v Mayo

Semi final: Saturday 28th October 1.00pm. Result on day.

In Aughnasheelin GAA Pitch N41 YT59

St. Brigids v Oughterard

Leitrim v Galway

Intermediate Club Championship.

Semi finals: Sunday 29th October 12.00noon. Result on day.

In St. Tiernan’s Park Crossmolina Deel Rovers GAA Pitch F26 ED39

MacHale Rovers v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins

Mayo v Leitrim

Semi final: Sunday 29th October 1.00pm. Result on day.

In The Prairie Salthill H91 TOF6

Salthill Knocknacarra v Eoghan Rua

Galway v Sligo

Senior Club Championship.

Semi final: Monday 30th October 1.00pm. Result on day.

In Bunnanadden GAA Pitch F56 PO36

St. Nathys v Knockmore

Sligo v Mayo

Semi final: Monday 30th October 1.00pm. Result on day.

In Clonberne Sports Field H53 X789

Kilkerrin Clonberne v Glencar Manorhamilton

Galway v Leitrim