Connacht Launch Refreshed Logo And Kit Design As Preparations Begin For The New Season.

The Connacht Rugby squad returned to training at The Sportsground on Thursday, to begin their preseason training programme for the upcoming season of Guinness PRO14 and Heineken Champions Cup rugby. Ahead of the exciting new season, Connacht have unveiled their 2019/20 Home Kit as well as a new logo design for the province.



The new logo strongly reflects the original provincial crest with evolutions of the core elements. The new logo sheds the rugby ball feature of old, providing much greater prominence and emphasis on the more traditional elements of the eagle and sword. The wing tips of the eagle have been reworked and consolidated to represent each of the five counties of the province with the arm strengthened and holding the sword upright, denoting ambition. Some minor changes to the font have also been introduced.



The logo was unveiled at the launch of the 2019/20 Connacht home kit. The kit is manufactured by BLK Sport Ireland and includes their exclusive Exotek four way stretch fabric, clean cut collar, and fluro green detailing incorporated in the sleeve cuff and neck.



Commenting on the new design, CEO of Connacht Rugby, Willie Ruane said: “As an organisation we are continuously looking to evolve and improve everything we do. Throughout that evolution however it is important we always remember where we are from and who it is that we represent. Our new logo design aims to reflect that evolution whilst also placing much greater prominence on the extremely strong core elements of the original Connacht Provincial crest. The beginning of the new season and the return of PRO14 and Champions Cup rugby to the Sportsground provides a fitting opportunity to unveil our refreshed design and to continue with our evolution and progression both on and off the pitch”.



At the launch of the new Connacht Rugby kit, Bruce Wood, Head of Brand at BLK Sport Ireland added: “It’s a very exciting time to be a part of Connacht Rugby with their return to Champions Cup rugby. There is an infectious ambition on and off the field in Connacht and we are proud to work closely with Connacht Rugby management to create a home kit to match this excitement and ambition”.



The new Connacht Home Jersey features Elverys.ie branding and is available for pre-sale from 12pm on Friday 5th of July. Commenting on the continued title sponsorship, Intersport Elverys Director of Buying & Marketing Loman Caulfield explained the renewed focus on the Intersport Elverys website as a key link with the Connacht Rugby brand: ‘’Connacht Rugby have a significant national and international presence and we believe this sponsorship will help increase awareness of our online presence among all consumers and in particular rugby fans and players. While Intersport Elverys have a strong presence across the country with 52 locations, we stock our largest range of sports products in our online store, with all the products that we stock online being available in all of our stores through click and collect.”

