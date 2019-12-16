Connacht keep Champions Cup hopes alive with sensational win

Connacht kept their Heineken Champions Cup Pool 5 hopes alive after a dramatic 27-24 win over Gloucester with Shane Delahunt and Robin Copeland scoring late tries to snatch an unlikely victory for the hosts. Connacht were 24-13 behind after 76 minutes when this happened…

Connacht got off to a strong start and took the lead on 15 minutes when Conor Fitzgerald was able to split the posts from the kicking tee. It would be another 15 minutes before Caolin Blade burrowed his way over for the first try after plenty of pressure on the Gloucester line to help Connacht into a 10-0 lead.

Gloucester responded really well to going behind and immediately responded, with the pick and go working well as they edged left and with the overlap, Gerbrandt Grobler walked in for the try to leave Connacht 10-7 ahead at the break.

It would be Mark Atkinson who would then give Gloucester the lead for the first time on 50 minutes. It came from a delightful intercept inside the Connacht 22 and he would not be stopped, sauntering over the try line. More outstanding attacking play from Gloucester followed with Louis Rees-Zammit who charged up the right flank, played a no-look offload to Callum Braley who gathered and found Lewis Ludlow who dived over the try line in Chris Ashton-esque fashion.

The visitors went 24-13 ahead soon after as Ollie Thorley split the Connacht line for the initial break and after further phases to stretch the Irish side’s defence, Atkinson dummied and dived over the try line for his second of the match. But Connacht would not give in and after Shane Delahunt powered over the line on 77 minutes, it was a simply stunning finish to the match. After collecting the kick-off, the Irish province went the length of the field in remarkable fashion to score the match-winning try. Bundee Aki made a huge carry and a few phases later, a lovely offload was played to Robin Copeland who escaped his man for the try, sending The Sportsground wild and keeping Connacht’s European campaign alive.

After the game Rob Murphy spoke to Connacht Coach Andy Friend…