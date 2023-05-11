Connacht Junior’s Finish Interprovincial Series On Saturday In Connemara

This Saturday, the Connacht Junior Rugby Team finishes the Junior Interprovincial Series at home to Ulster at the Monastery Field, home of Connemara RFC.

It has been a frustrating series given their narrow defeats to Munster in Tuam and Leinster in Portlaoise but given other results, the province could finish second in the competition if they win on Saturday.

An incredible effort has been put in by the players, the coaches and the management and Connemara RFC has pulled out all the stops to make it a memorable one for players and supporters alike.

Head Coach Barry Ruane has been speaking about Saturday’s game to John Mulligan.