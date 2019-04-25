Connacht Junior team named to face Ulster

The Connacht Junior Match day squad to face Ulster in their opening game of the interprovincial series in Castlebar on Saturday has been named with Connemara and Creggs making up the majority of the starting fifteen. Seven of the starting fifteen hail from Connemara with four from Creggs with Sligo, Monivea, Castlebar and Ballina having one player each.

The Connacht Team is

1 Aidan Leech (Creggs RFC)

2 Barry Gibbons (Connemara RFC)

3 Conor Mitchell (Sligo RFC)

4 Niall Staunton (Connemara RFC)

5 Gerard Ward (Monivea RFC)

6 Brian Diffley (Creggs RFC)

7 James Brandon (Creggs RFC)

8 TJ Berry (Connemara RFC)

9 Micheal O’Toole (Connemara RFC)

10 Shane Dowd (Creggs RFC)

11 Conor Carter (Castlebar RFC)

12 David McDonagh (Connemara RFC) Capt.

13 Craig McCormick (Ballina RFC)

14 Marty Conneely (Connemara RFC)

15 Henry O’Toole (Connemara RFC)

Substitutes

16 Rory Grenham (Buccaneers RFC) Hooker

17 Micheal McColgan (NUIG RFC) Prop

18 Ian Staunton (Connemara RFC) Prop

19 Brian Donohue (Creggs RFC)

20 Owen Treacy (Buccaneers RFC)

21 Andrew Callaghan (Creggs RFC)

22 Robert Enright Mooney (Buccaneers RFC)

23 Sean Mullin (Sligo RFC)