Connacht Junior Team Named To Face Munster

The Connacht Junior Team to face Munster in the Interprovincials on Saturday in Creggs shows three changes from the side that beat Leinster last weekend. Owen Treacy of Buccaneers RFC comes in for James Brandon who misses out through exams, Sean O’Connell of Buccaneers RFC comes on to the bench to replace clubmate Rory Grenham and Andrew Callaghan of Creggs RFC comes on to the bench to replace Portumna’s Joe Keane. A win for Connacht could see them win the interprovincials if results line up in their favour. Kick off in Creggs on Saturday is at 2.30pm.

The Connacht Junior Team is

15 Henry O’Toole (Connemara RFC)

14 Marty Conneely (Connemara RFC)

13 Sean Mullin (Sligo RFC)

12 David McDonagh (Connemara RFC) Capt.

11 Conor Carter (Castlebar RFC)

10 Shane Dowd (Creggs RFC)

9 Micheal O’Toole (Connemara RFC)

1 Aidan Leech (Creggs RFC)

2 Barry Gibbons (Connemara RFC)

3 Ian Staunton (Connemara RFC)

4 Niall Staunton (Connemara RFC)

5 Gerard Ward (Monivea RFC)

6 Brian Diffley (Creggs RFC)

7 Owen Treacy (Buccaneers RFC)

8 TJ Berry (Connemara RFC)

The Replacements are…

16 Maurice Buckley (Creggs RFC) (Hooker)

17 Sean O Connell (Buccaneers RFC) (Prop)

18 Conor Mitchell (Sligo RFC) (Prop)

19 Brian Donohue (Creggs RFC)

20 Alan Finnerty (Tuam RFC)

21 Andrew Callaghan (Creggs RFC)

22 Craig McCormick (Ballina RFC)

23 Robert Enright Mooney (Buccaneers RFC)