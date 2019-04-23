Connacht Junior Squad Named For Interpros

The Connacht Juniors management team have named a 33-man squad for the 2019 Junior Interprovincial Championships which begins this weekend.



Head coach Michael Harding has picked players from 10 clubs across Connacht, with J1A League and Junior Cup winners Connemara the most represented with 10 players in the squad. Creggs, who finished as runners-up in both competitions, have 7 players included, while Buccaneers, Sligo, Ballina and NUIG also have multiple inclusions.



The Junior Interpros begin this Saturday 27th April when Connacht host Ulster in Castlebar RFC. That will be followed by a trip to Wicklow to face Leinster on Saturday 4th May before a second home against Munster on Saturday 11th May, this time in Creggs RFC.



Ahead of the series, Michael Harding has praised his squad for their effort and commitment since training began last month.



“Training has been going really well and we’re all looking forward to the next few weeks. We’ve got some really talented players in our squad and they have responded well to taking on a lot of info in a short space of time. We know we have a tough game ahead of us but we’re confident we can perform to the best of our abilities”.



“The buy-in from the players ahead of these games has been incredible. We have had players changing holidays and regularly travelling long distances to attend training which says a lot about their willingness to represent their province”.



CONNACHT RUGBY JUNIORS 2019

Forwards (19)

TJ Berry – Connemara RFC

Maurice Buckley – Creggs RFC

James Brandon – Creggs RFC

Eugene Conroy – Connemara RFC

Brian Diffley – Creggs RFC

Brian Donoghue – Creggs RFC

Alan Finnerty – Tuam RFC

Barry Gibbons – Connemara RFC

Rory Grenham – Buccaneers RFC

Aidan Leech – Creggs RFC

Michael McColgen – NUIG RFC

Conor Mitchell – Sligo RFC

Sean O’Connell – Buccaneers RFC

Conor O’Malley – Connemara RFC

David Robb – NUIG RFC

Ian Staunton – Connemara RFC

Niall Staunton – Connemara RFC

Owen Treacy – Buccaneers RFC

Ger Ward – Monivea RFC

Backs (14)

Andrew Callaghan – Creggs RFC

Conor Carter – Castlebar RFC

Marty Conneely – Connemara RFC

Kevin Connell – Sligo RFC

Shane Dowd – Creggs RFC

Callumn Forde – Buccaneers RFC

David McDonagh – Connemara RFC

Craig McCormack – Ballina RFC

Ronan Molloy – Ballina RFC

Sean Mullin – Sligo RFC

Eoghan O’Toole – Buccaneers RFC

Henry O’Toole – Connemara RFC

Michael O’Toole – Connemara RFC

Joe Keane – Portumna RFC



10 – Connemara

7 – Creggs

5 – Buccaneers

3 – Sligo

2 – Ballina, NUIG

1 – Castlebar, Monivea, Portumna, Tuam



2019 JUNIOR INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES



Saturday 27th April

Connacht Juniors v Ulster Juniors @ Castlebar RFC

Munster Juniors v Leinster Juniors @Skibbereen RFC



Saturday 4th May

Leinster Juniors v Connacht Juniors @ Wicklow RFC

Ulster Juniors v Munster Juniors @ Ballyclare RFC



Saturday 11th May

Connacht Juniors v Munster Juniors @ Creggs RFC

Leinster Juniors v Ulster Juniors @ Dundalk RFC